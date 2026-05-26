Ingleside Reviews: Innovators Unveiled Sets Season 2 Premiere With ALIVE Podcast, BraveheartsTV, New Studio & Soundtrack

Ingleside Reviews: Innovators Unveiled returns for Season 2 with host A.D. Edwards, expanded distribution, a new studio format, and an official soundtrack.

Ingleside Reviews: Innovators Unveiled Sets Season 2 Premiere With ALIVE Podcast Network Expansion, BraveheartsTV Momentum, New Studio and Official Soundtrack

This is more than a new season. It’s the next phase of the vision.” — A.D. Edwards

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ingleside Reviews: Innovators Unveiled, the business, entrepreneurship, and innovation-focused show hosted and produced by A.D. Edwards, will premiere Season 2 on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, across major podcast platforms, followed by the video premiere on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, on YouTube.The new season marks a major expansion for the growing media brand, including audio distribution through the ALIVE Podcast Network, a full Season 2 rebrand, a new studio setup for both remote and in-person guests, updated theme music, a redesigned website, and the release of the official soundtrack, Ideas in Motion: The Ingleside Reviews – Innovators Unveiled Soundtrack, available on most streaming platforms.The announcement comes shortly after the show’s recent premiere on the BraveheartsTV Network, available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, a milestone that helped expand Innovators Unveiled beyond traditional podcast platforms and into streaming television.“This is more than a new season. It’s the next phase of the vision,” said A.D. Edwards, host, producer, and creator of Ingleside Reviews: Innovators Unveiled. “Season 2 represents a major elevation for the show — from the new studio setup and rebrand to our expanded audio reach through the ALIVE Podcast Network and our continued momentum from the BraveheartsTV premiere. We’re building something designed to inspire entrepreneurs, creators, and business leaders who understand that innovation is not just about success — it’s about resilience, reinvention, and forward movement.”Season 2 will continue the show’s mission of spotlighting innovators, founders, executives, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs through conversations that go beyond surface-level success stories. The show explores the challenges, turning points, sacrifices, lessons, and defining moments behind business growth, leadership, and legacy.The Season 2 rollout includes:A full visual and brand refreshA new studio environment for both in-person and remote interviewsUpdated theme musicA redesigned website experienceExpanded audio distribution through the ALIVE Podcast NetworkContinued visibility through BraveheartsTV on Roku and Amazon Fire TVThe official soundtrack, Ideas in Motion: The Ingleside Reviews – Innovators Unveiled SoundtrackThe official soundtrack adds a new creative layer to the Innovators Unveiled brand, pairing the show’s message of entrepreneurship and personal growth with music designed to inspire vision, action, resilience, and forward momentum.With Season 2, Ingleside Reviews: Innovators Unveiled is positioning itself as more than a podcast. The show continues to evolve into a multi-platform media brand built around meaningful conversations, entrepreneurial insight, innovation, and the stories behind those who build, lead, and create.The audio version of Season 2 premieres Tuesday, June 2, 2026, on major podcast platforms. The video version premieres Wednesday, June 3, 2026, on YouTube. The show is also available through the BraveheartsTV Network on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, with audio distribution expanding through the ALIVE Podcast Network.For updates, episodes, and announcements, visit InnovatorsUnveiled.com

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