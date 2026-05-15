Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel - Florida Injury Lawyers Named Business of the Year by Palm Beach North Chamber

Managing Partner Gary Lesser is joined by team members from Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel, PLLC after the firm was named Business of the Year by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce during the Annual Leadership Awards at PGA National Resort.

Nearly century-old Florida injury law firm honored for leadership, community involvement and client results.

We don’t invest in billboards or television ads. We focus on serving the community, treating our team well, and treating every client like they have the most important case.” — Gary Lesser, Managing Partner

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel - Florida Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the firm has been named Business of the Year by the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, recognizing a nearly century-long commitment to client advocacy, professional excellence and community service.

The award was presented to Managing Partner Gary Lesser during the Chamber’s Annual Leadership Awards at PGA National Resort on May 14, 2026. The firm has been a member of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce for 16 years, and Lesser currently serves on the Chamber’s Board of Directors Executive Committee.

“We are incredibly humbled and honored to receive this award,” Lesser said. “No law firm or business can truly be successful without a spirit of community service. We are grateful to have a culture where our entire team genuinely wants to do good in the community while fighting for great results for our clients.”

During his remarks, Lesser emphasized the firm’s unique philosophy of investing in relationships rather than advertising.

“Our firm makes a choice every day,” Lesser said. “We don’t invest in billboards or television ads. Instead, we focus on serving the community, treating our team well, and treating every client like they have the most important case. The attorney-client relationship is built on trust, communication, and hard work.”

He also reflected on the culture of community service established by his grandfather, firm founder Joseph Lesser, carried forward by his father, Shepard Lesser, and continued today through his own leadership. The firm’s attorneys and professional staff are actively involved in charitable, civic, and professional organizations throughout the state, continuing a tradition of community leadership that has defined the firm for generations.

“We are deeply grateful to the Palm Beach North Chamber, to Laura Curran of First Citizens Bank for the nomination, and to everyone in our community who has trusted and supported our firm over the years,” Lesser said. “Receiving this award on behalf of our entire team as we look forward to our 100-year milestone next year is truly a great honor.”

ABOUT THE FIRM:

Lesser, Landy, Smith & Siegel - Florida Injury Lawyers is a third-generation personal injury law firm with nearly a century of experience standing up for people who have been injured or suffered the loss of a loved one due to negligence or wrongdoing. With offices in Boca Raton, Bradenton, Broward County, Stuart and West Palm Beach, our firm represents the needs of clients in personal injury, catastrophic medical malpractice, wrongful death cases, nursing home neglect, negligent security matters and high-stakes contingency business litigation. Our team of skilled trial attorneys practice law with professionalism, integrity, ethics, and commitment to personal client service, guiding clients through every step of the legal process and delivering the best results for their case.

Learn more at LesserLawFirm.com.

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