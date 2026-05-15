Washington D.C. Children’s Publisher is Honored with the 2026 Green Earth Book Awards, Two Nature-Focused Books

Science, Naturally! Secures Two Wins in 2026 Green Earth Book Awards 2026 Green Earth Book Award Picture Book Primary Winner: Mara Plants a Seed 2026 Green Earth Book Award Picture Book Intermediate Recommended Reading: A Family for Zoya

Science Naturally wins 2026 Green Earth Book Awards for environmental stewardship, climate, and wildlife in literature — with books now discounted for schools.

These books are more than stories; they are tools for change. From Mara's garden to Zoya’s journey across the country, we're showing children that hope/tenacity can ensure the survival of our planet.” — Dia Michels, Owner of Science Naturally

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science Naturally is proud to announce that “Mara Plants a Seed” and “A Family for Zoya” have been honored in the 2026 Green Earth Book Awards by the Nature Generation. As the conversations around the protection of biodiversity and local ecosystems intensifies worldwide, these two standout titles are being celebrated for their contribution to children’s environmental literature. Science Naturally looks to further these contributions through their new Giving Back Through The Power of Books initiative, which has made these titles and more available to schools, literacy organizations, and nonprofits at a discounted rate.Since 2004, The Nature Generation has bestowed this coveted award every Earth Day to books that best convey the message of environmental stewardship. This year’s honorees were selected for their excellence in writing and their ability to serve as catalysts for environmental advocacy and action. “Mara Plants a Seed” secured First Place in the Picture Book Primary category, while “A Family for Zoya” earned a Recommended Reading distinction in the Picture Book Intermediate category.Planting Seeds of Change with “Mara Plants a Seed”Winning the top honor for primary readers (ages 2-7), “Mara Plants a Seed” explores the magic of ecological interdependence. The story follows young Mara as she transforms an empty lot by planting fifty sunflower seeds and finds an exciting journey awaiting her. With lyrical language and blooming illustrations, the narrative reveals that Mara’s simple act of restoration is supported by many secret gardeners: the insects, birds, and neighbors who help the garden thrive. The book inspires children to study natural processes and recognize how ordinary animals help our planet bloom.Publisher’s Weekly has praised Mara for its “emphasis on ecological interdependence [that] offers readers an enduring takeaway.”A Story of Resilience with "A Family for Zoya"Recognized as Recommended Reading for intermediate readers (ages 6-9), “A Family for Zoya” is the heart-wrenching true story of Zoya, an orphaned Amur tiger cub born at the Philadelphia Zoo. After her mother’s rejection, dedicated zoo staff undertook a historic cross-country mission to foster Zoya with a Sumatran tiger named Lola at the Oklahoma City Zoo. This heartwarming story explores the intersection of wildlife conservation and the meaning of home. It provides older children with a nuanced look at habitat preservation through a compelling, emotionally resonant lens.“A Family for Zoya” has also received institutional praise. Dr. Jo-Elle Mogerman, Philadelphia Zoo President & CEO, states, “Zoya’s story shows how humans can work together to save wildlife... and inspire the next generation of conservationists.”A Legacy of Environmental ActionThe Green Earth Book Award is the nation’s first environmental stewardship book prize. It honors authors and illustrators whose work inspires children to appreciate and care for the world around them.“These books are more than stories; they are tools for change,” says Dia Michels, Owner of Science Naturally. “From Mara's garden to Zoya’s journey across the country, we're showing children that hope and tenacity can ensure the survival of our planet."Award-Winning Literacy For All: The Giving Back InitiativeAs part of Science Naturally’s commitment to environmental literacy, both “Mara Plants a Seed” and “A Family for Zoya” are featured in the company’s new Giving Back Through the Power of Books campaign. This one-time initiative makes 100,000 award-winning front-list titles available to schools, nonprofits, and literacy organizations at a subsidized price of $2.50 per paperback book (shipping included). By removing the financial barrier to high-quality environmental literature, the publishers aim to ensure that the next generation of conservationists has the tools they need to protect our planet.Publication DetailsMara Plants a Seed: ISBN 978-1-958629-76-5 (Hardback) | Ages 2-7 | Released April 2025A Family for Zoya: ISBN 978-1-951995-29-4 (Hardback) | Ages 6-9 | Released July 2025About Science NaturallyScience Naturally, an imprint of Platypus Media, is a widely recognized, award-winning independent publisher based in Washington, D.C. Founded in 2000 by Dia L. Michels, Platypus Media focuses on early childhood and family life — covering attachment parenting, family bonding, social-emotional learning, and bilingual education — while Science Naturally specializes in STEM fiction and nonfiction that sparks curiosity in young readers. Together their catalog spans early childhood through middle grade, with titles available in English, Spanish, Haitian-Creole, and Bengali. Their catalog is anchored by prestigious honors and recognition from School Library Journal, Publishers Weekly, Booklist, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, the Children’s Book Council, and more.

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