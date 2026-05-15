Dr. Mariam Aboukar to Appear on America’s Best Doctors TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mariam Aboukar, board-certified psychiatrist and physician leader, is set to appear on America’s Best Doctors TV, where she will share insights on trauma-informed psychiatry, emotional resilience, neurodivergence in medicine, and redefining patient-centered care.America’s Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website In her episode, Dr. Aboukar will explore how psychiatry can move beyond diagnosis toward human-centered healing in modern healthcare. She breaks down how integrating empathy, lived experience, and trauma-informed approaches can improve outcomes and restore trust in care.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of emotional survival, burnout recovery, and post-traumatic growth in clinical practice.Dr. Aboukar’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americasbestdoctorstv.com/dr-mariam-aboukar

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