TaxZerone Urges Nonprofits to File Form 990 Returns Before Tonight’s IRS Deadline or Request a 6-Month Extension

Exempt Organization Forms - TaxZerone

Leading e-file provider TaxZerone simplifies the final-day rush, offering secure e-filing for Form 990 returns and Form 8868 extension requests.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the federal Form 990 filing deadline set to expire at 11:59 PM local time tonight, TaxZerone is urging nonprofits, tax-exempt organizations , foundations, and charitable entities across the United States to take immediate action. Organizations are now in the final hours to file their Form 990 series returns with the IRS — or request a 6-month extension by filing Form 8868.Form 990 series returns are due on the 15th day of the 5th month following the close of the tax year. For calendar-year organizations, this deadline falls on May 15, 2026. Organizations that miss this deadline may face IRS penalties, compliance issues, and automatic revocation of tax-exempt status.TaxZerone, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, is encouraging executive directors, finance teams, accountants, and tax professionals to finalize submissions immediately to avoid last-minute delays and rejection risks.What Nonprofits Risk by Missing Tonight's DeadlineThe consequences of missing the Form 990 deadline extend well beyond a financial penalty. Organizations that fail to file a required Form 990 series return for three consecutive years will automatically lose their federal tax-exempt status.✔️ Late-filing penalties apply to most Form 990 variants and can compound quickly for larger organizations.✔️ Automatic revocation of tax-exempt status occurs after three consecutive years of non-filing, requiring a formal IRS reinstatement process.✔️ Donor trust and grant eligibility may be compromised for organizations that lose exempt status or fall out of IRS compliance.Note: While late-filing penalties generally do not apply to Form 990-N (e-Postcard), failure to file it for three consecutive years still triggers automatic revocation.Which Form 990 Does Your Organization Need to File?The IRS requires different Form 990 variants based on an organization’s size, total revenue, and entity type. TaxZerone supports all of them, and helps organizations quickly identify the correct form:✔️ Form 990-N (e-Postcard): For organizations with gross receipts of $50,000 or less.✔️ Form 990-EZ : For organizations with gross receipts under $200,000 and total assets below $500,000.✔️ Form 990: For organizations with gross receipts of $200,000 or more, or total assets of $500,000 or more.✔️ Form 990-PF: For all private foundations, regardless of size or financial activity.✔️ Form 990-T: For organizations reporting unrelated business income subject to federal taxation.TaxZerone supports all applicable IRS schedules — including Schedule A, Schedule B, Schedule C, Schedule D, Schedule E, Schedule F, Schedule G, Schedule I, Schedule J, Schedule K, Schedule L, Schedule M, Schedule N, Schedule O, and Schedule R during the filing process whenever required.TaxZerone also supports several additional IRS forms, including Form 2220, Form 3800, Form 3468, Form 8911, and Form 8936, helping organizations manage tax liabilities, claim eligible credits, and maintain accurate federal tax compliance through a streamlined e-filing process.Simplify Form 990 Filing with Advanced FeaturesTaxZerone provides a powerful range of features designed to simplify nonprofit tax filing, minimize manual work, and improve filing accuracy for organizations of every size.✔️ EIN Lookup / IRS Data Import (IRS2File): Quickly import organization details using an EIN, helping ensure accurate and IRS-synced data entry.✔️ Click2File (Prior-Year Data Carryover): Save time by automatically carrying forward data from previously filed returns.✔️ Upload PDF (Full-Service Filing): Upload completed PDF returns and let TaxZerone handle the filing process.✔️ Built-in IRS Error & Audit Checks: Identify and correct errors before submission to help reduce IRS rejections.✔️ Multi-Year Filing Support (2023–2025): Prepare, file, and manage returns for multiple tax years within a single platform.✔️ Free Retransmission for Rejected Returns: Refile rejected returns at no additional charge.✔️ Amendment Support: Easily amend previously filed Form 990 returns whenever corrections are required.SOC 2 Compliant Security Protects Sensitive Organizational DataTaxZerone is SOC 2 compliant, demonstrating a strong institutional commitment to data security, system reliability, and protection of customer information. The platform employs encrypted transmission, secure cloud infrastructure, controlled access protocols, and continuous monitoring — ensuring that nonprofits can file with confidence, knowing their financial and tax data is protected throughout the entire e-filing process.California Nonprofits: FTB Form 199 Support Also AvailableCalifornia-based tax-exempt organizations can also use TaxZerone to e-file California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) Form 199, satisfying both federal IRS and state-level compliance requirements through a single platform. Related attachments including Form 3509, Form 3885, and Form 3885F are also supported.Transparent, Affordable Pricing Starting at $9.90TaxZerone offers cost-effective e-filing solutions for nonprofits of all sizes, with pricing starting at just $9.90. There are no hidden charges, and all required IRS schedules are included at no extra cost — making full regulatory compliance accessible to organizations with limited administrative budgets.Need More Time? File for an ExtensionOrganizations that cannot meet today’s deadline can request an automatic six-month extension by filing Form 8868 through TaxZerone. When filed on time, this extension typically moves the Form 990 deadline to November 15, 2026.TaxZerone simplifies the e-filing of Form 8868, helping organizations stay compliant while completing their returns.Note: Organizations that prepay for their Form 990 filing with TaxZerone can file Form 8868 at no extra cost.Extended Support Available Through Tonight's DeadlineTo assist nonprofit administrators and last-minute filers, TaxZerone has extended its customer support team through 11:59 PM local time on May 15, 2026. Bilingual assistance is available in both English and Spanish via live chat, email, and phone.“We know how stressful today is for nonprofit administrators across the country,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “Our entire team is focused on one goal: helping organizations submit their returns or file their extensions before midnight. We are here, and we are ready to help.”Your All-in-One Solution for Year-Round Tax FilingBeyond Form 990 series, TaxZerone supports a comprehensive range of IRS filings, enabling exempt organizations and businesses to manage all compliance needs in one place:☑️ Employment Tax Forms: Form 941, Form 941-SP, Schedule R, and related 94X forms☑️ Business Tax Forms: 1120-S & 1065☑️ Extension Requests: Forms 8868, 7004, 4868, 8809, and 15397☑️ Information Returns: 1099s, 1098s, W-2 forms, ACA forms (1095 & 1094), 5498 series, and more☑️ Excise Tax Filings: Form 2290 (Heavy Vehicle Use Tax) and Form 8849☑️ Essential Forms: W-9, W-8BEN, 8655, and BOI reports“Our goal is to make nonprofit compliance and tax filing as simple and stress-free as possible,” said a TaxZerone spokesperson. “With Form 990 filing requirements continuing to be a critical obligation for tax-exempt organizations, we help nonprofits stay compliant with confidence. Our support team is available to assist whenever organizations need help during the filing process.”About TaxZeroneTaxZerone is a trusted IRS-authorized e-file provider offering comprehensive and secure tax filing solutions for nonprofits, tax-exempt organizations, foundations, and businesses across the United States. The platform is designed to simplify compliance through innovation, affordability, and an easy-to-use filing experience. TaxZerone helps nonprofit administrators, finance teams, and tax professionals meet federal filings and state filing requirements with speed, accuracy, and confidence.Learn more for the latest updates and filing support at www.taxzerone.com

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