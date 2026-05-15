Mildenhall Airmen receive Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievement during Operation Midnight Hammer

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing were recognized during the Distinguished Flying Cross presentation ceremony at RAF Mildenhall, England, May 11, 2026.

The Distinguished Flying Cross Presentation highlighted the significance of the Airmen’s actions and their impact on the mission. Maj. Gen. Paul D. Moga, commander of Third Air Force, presented the award, underscoring the importance of the recipients’ accomplishments for the mission and the broader operational impact of their actions across the European theater. Leaders, peers and family members attended the ceremony, recognizing the recipients for their professionalism, dedication and commitment to excellence.

The Distinguished Flying Cross is awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. Established by Congress in 1926, it recognizes acts of valor, courage and exceptional performance during combat or active operations against an armed enemy. The award is reserved for service members whose actions go beyond the demands of routine flight operations.

Capt. Edison Millan 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, and Staff Sgt. Daniel Zopfi 351st ARS boom operator, earned the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight as a KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing, during Operation Midnight Hammer on June 21, 2025.

Tasked with delivering critical fuel to four embattled F-16 Fighting Falcons, Millan and Zopfi entered hostile territory under extreme risk to support the suppression of enemy air defenses and pave the way for seven B-2 Spirit stealth bombers striking Iranian nuclear facilities. Their aircraft operated with minimal safety margins while navigating compressed airspace, strict emissions blackout protocols and multiple airborne threats.

For Capt. Edison Millan, the award represents far more than individual recognition.

“It’s an honor, but for me, it’s really a symbol of the collective effort,” Millan said. “Any one of our crews here would have executed the mission the same way given the circumstances.”

Millan explained that during the mission, there was little time to reflect on the gravity of the situation.

“In the moment, you don’t really have time to dwell on the gravity of the situation,” Millan said. “My main focus was on keeping our jet safe while maintaining situational awareness and getting our wingman back home safely.”

Undeterred by the danger, Millan maneuvered the vulnerable tanker deep into contested airspace, skillfully delivering fuel while Zopfi provided critical communication and real-time updates to command and control. During the high-risk egress, Millan made split-second decisions to protect the receiving aircraft, directing them into close formation to reduce detection and ensure their safe return to friendly airspace.

Capt. Luke and Capt. Brittany Mahowald, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 pilots, and Senior Airman Morrigan, 351st Air Refueling Squadron instructor boom operator, also received the Distinguished Flying Cross for extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight as members of a KC-135 aircrew assigned to the 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during the same operation.

“That night was filled with many emotions,” Moyer said.

Even after the aircraft was safely on the ground and secured, the pressure and teamwork continued.

“It is an honor to be distinguished and receive this award, however there were many players that made this a mission success,” Moyer said. “It wasn’t a one-man band, but instead it was a large group effort required to even make this a possibility.”

Their actions enabled the successful execution of the mission and the safe recovery of allied aircraft operating near Iranian territory. Their professional competence, aerial skill and devotion to duty reflected great credit upon themselves and the United States Air Force.

Supporting two F-16 aircraft and their retrograde from hostile territory, the crew pushed their aircraft beyond normal operational limits, employing procedures typically reserved for nuclear missions. Carrying 25,000 pounds above normal fuel capacity, they entered one of the most dangerous areas of operation with minimal safety margins and no room for hesitation.

“As we pushed toward the rendezvous point, the margin for error quickly vanished. The fighters were fuel-critical, running on fumes in a contested environment where every lost second moved the needle closer to what could be a loss of aircraft or life.” Luke said. “There was zero room for hesitation; we were their only lifeline back to base. Our focus was on finding the receivers, completing air refueling, and ensuring no one was left behind. In that jet, pressure was high and training took over—the high trust in our crew was the only thing standing between mission success and fighters not making it home.”

As the crew approached the rendezvous point, they identified the receiver’s critical fuel shortage and initiated a daring maneuver toward Iranian threats, entering the missile engagement zone and coming within 25 nautical miles of the Iranian border. Without defensive capabilities and relying solely on coordination and precision flying, they maintained position until the fighters were successfully refueled and escorted safely back to base.

Their actions directly contributed to mission success and ensured the survival of coalition aircraft supporting strategic operations in the region.