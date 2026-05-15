Communications Strategist Jani Decena-White Joins Lisa Nichols in New Book, ‘Relentless’

Jani Decena-White

NORTH ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jani Decena-White, founder of Prepared to Speak™ and co-producer of Lisa Nichols' Broadway production When My Soul Speaks, is a featured co-author in Relentless: True Stories of Tenacity, Triumph, and Breaking Barriers(SuccessBooks®), the new anthology from world-renowned speaker and empowerment icon Lisa Nichols. In it she shares her personal story of breaking generational silence alongside empowerment icon Lisa Nichols.



The book brings together entrepreneurs and leaders who share their unpolished accounts of perseverance.



For Decena-White, who has spent thirty years helping women reclaim their voices, the chapter is deeply personal. She learned as a child what it meant to be silenced, and her journey from Washington Heights to building a career spanning academia, a seven-figure real estate portfolio, and Broadway was fueled by a refusal to stay quiet.



"Silence is not self-care. It's self-erasure disguised as peace," said Decena-White. "Every time a woman swallows her words, the silence becomes inheritance. My life's work is about breaking that cycle."



About Jani Decena-White:

Jani Decena-White is a communications and visibility strategist, keynote speaker, and founder of Prepared to Speak™. Through her signature methodology, she has guided over 7,000 women to use their voices as strategic tools in negotiations, on stages, and in boardrooms.



Her work focuses on helping accomplished women close the gap between their private expertise and their public impact through private strategic partnerships and group accelerators. A proud Latina—Boricua and Dominicana—Decena-White is a woman of deep faith and a wife of 34 years.



About the Book:

Relentless: True Stories of Tenacity, Triumph, and Breaking Barriers is published by SuccessBooks® and is anticipated for release in Spring 2026. In a shared commitment to global entrepreneurship, an initiative noted on the book's cover, all author royalties from the project are being donated to the Entrepreneurs International Fund.

Learn More About Jani's Work:

www.preparedtospeak.com

www.linkedin.com/in/janiwhite

Media Contact: jani@janiwhite.co

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