Diversified Trust Announces Nashville Leadership Appointments Following Intentional Succession Planning

Diversified Trust's (from left to right) Nashville office Managing Principal Mike Winter, Nashville office COO Stewart Koch, and Nashville office Managing Director Adam Dretler.

Nashville office announces new leadership, building on a strong foundation of collaboration and long-term growth.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Trust , an employee-owned comprehensive wealth management firm, today announced a series of leadership appointments in its Nashville office, reflecting continuity, long-term planning, and the firm’s deep belief in developing leaders from within.After more than a decade serving as Managing Principal of the Nashville office, Robyn Hari has transitioned from that role to focus exclusively on clients. Under her leadership, the Nashville office has built a strong, collaborative team and a culture grounded in thoughtful advice, trust, and long-term relationships.“Leading the Nashville office has been one of the great privileges of my career,” said Hari. “I am grateful to continue working closely with clients and to devote even more of my time and energy to that work.”As part of this thoughtfully planned transition, Mike Winter has been named Managing Principal of the Nashville office. Winter has served as a key member of the Nashville leadership team alongside Hari for many years and has played an integral role in shaping the direction, leadership, and culture of the office. His steady judgment, analytical depth, and people first approach, combined with the trust he has earned from both colleagues and clients, position him to lead the Nashville team into its next chapter.“This leadership transition reflects the strength of our culture and the depth of talent we have developed over time,” said Lee Gibson, President of Diversified Trust. “Mike exemplifies the values that define our firm: thoughtful leadership, collaboration, and a long-term commitment to clients. We are confident in his leadership and in the continued strength and momentum of the Nashville office.”Appointed to serve alongside and support Winter, Stewart Koch has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer for the Nashville office. Since joining Diversified Trust in 2017, Koch has served clients as both a relationship manager and portfolio manager while also contributing meaningfully to talent development and firmwide strategic initiatives. His operational leadership and experience will be an important resource as the Nashville office continues to grow.Diversified Trust also announced the promotion of Adam Dretler to Managing Director, recognizing the leadership role he has long played in the Nashville market. Dretler is a deeply trusted advisor to families and institutions and a respected leader within the Nashville community. His experience, insight, and longstanding relationships continue to strengthen the firm’s presence and momentum in the region.“This transition is the result of years of thoughtful planning and a deep belief in the people who make this firm special,” said Sam Graham, Chairman & CEO of Diversified Trust. “It reflects our commitment to continuity and to serving clients with care and confidence for generations to come.”About Diversified TrustDiversified Trust is an independent wealth management firm providing investment management, trust and estate administration, and advisory services to individuals, families, and institutions. The firm is committed to thoughtful advice, long-term relationships, and helping clients navigate complexity with confidence.Learn more at www.diversifiedtrust.com

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