Gwen Medved, Entrepreneur and Advocate for Women’s Reinvention, is a Guest on Break Through with Lisa Nichols

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gwen Medved, international bestselling author, producer, 4x Telly Award winner, media entrepreneur, and advocate for women and girls, guest stars on Break Through with Lisa Nichols! Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, the conversation brings forward voices that are redefining success through lived experience, reflection, and transformation.

Gwen Medved’s story begins in Alaska, where she was raised by her father outside traditional norms — an upbringing that forged in her a fierce dedication to stability, belonging, and love. That foundation became the bedrock of everything she would go on to build: a family, a life of purpose, and a growing body of work committed to lifting women and children around the world.

For decades, Gwen devoted herself fully to motherhood and family life, measuring success through presence, commitment, and care. After 30 years of marriage, she entered a new chapter — one where the love and purpose that shaped her earlier years did not diminish, but expanded. As an empty nester, she began to ask deeper questions: not just about who she had been, but about who she was becoming and what she was here to do.

Central to that expansion has been a six-year personal mentorship under Jack Canfield — co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and one of the world’s foremost authorities on personal development. That relationship didn’t just certify Gwen as a Canfield Transformational Trainer — it transformed her. The success principles she learned and lived through that mentorship became the foundation of her own reinvention, and now fuel her passion for sharing those same principles with women everywhere. It is no coincidence that Lisa Nichols — Gwen’s host and fellow transformational voice — is herself a fellow alumna of The Secret, the landmark film that also featured Jack Canfield. Their conversation on Break Through is, in many ways, a meeting of a shared lineage.

That expansion now takes many forms. Through MFH LLC — a 99.5% family, minority, women-owned business — Gwen is building a platform dedicated to empowering women through investment, education, and partnership with organizations, causes, and individuals committed to making the world better for women and children. As a media entrepreneur, she uses film, cable broadcasting, and storytelling as deliberate tools of advocacy, partnering with networks and creators who share her mission.

Her body of work reflects a consistent pattern: showing up with leadership when love and purpose call her there. When a family health crisis created a void in a manufacturing company, Gwen stepped in — successfully guiding its transformation into a minority-owned enterprise. That same instinct drives her work today, whether in business, media, or the communities she serves.

Her media credentials speak to both excellence and impact. As executive producer of It’s Happening Right Here — a Telly Award-winning documentary raising awareness about child sex trafficking in the United States — Gwen demonstrated that film can be a force for protection and change. Her executive producer role on When My Soul Speaks, the Telly Award-winning Broadway debut starring Lisa Nichols at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, further cemented her position at the intersection of storytelling and social impact. Her work has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, Women’s Health, and Entrepreneur, and she has appeared on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX affiliates nationwide.

A key theme Gwen addresses — especially for women — is the ongoing weight of imposter syndrome and self-doubt, frequently reinforced by deeply rooted expectations around caregiving and collective responsibility. Her own journey through these patterns is what makes her guidance so resonant.

As Gwen explains: “The best thing we can possibly be is what I once thought was the most villainous thing to be… I didn’t understand the difference between being selfish, having a sense of self, and practicing self-care.”

Her breakthrough came in redefining personal success not as compromise, but as alignment — a model where personal, relational, and professional life do not compete with one another, but coexist.

She expresses it simply: “Success for women today… is about aligning all the parts… It’s not an either/or, it’s an and.”

This philosophy now guides every environment Gwen creates — ones rooted in authenticity, safety, and presence. True transformation, she believes, begins when people feel seen, heard, and free from judgment.

Lisa Nichols captured it precisely: “What you’re doing is creating a safe container… for all things possible.”

At the heart of Gwen’s guidance is a call to clarity — to reconnect with one’s inner compass, pay close attention to emotional reactions, and distinguish what gives energy from what takes it. It is an invitation to move beyond survival and into a life of full intentionality.

Looking ahead, Gwen is currently building The Success School for Women — an online platform rooted in a simple belief: every woman deserves access to her own empowerment and potential through education and resources. It is Gwen’s way of paying forward the success principles Jack Canfield taught her — the same principles that changed her life.

Break Through with Lisa Nichols! features leading voices and innovators whose stories reveal the breakthroughs that fuel success in today’s world, offering insights designed to inspire and empower a global audience.

Gwen Medved: Embracing New Beginnings and Redefining Success for Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.