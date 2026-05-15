Republic of Korea Honors Louisiana Korean War Veterans with Ambassador for Peace Medal

By Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, LDVA

JACKSON, La. — The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LDVA), in partnership with the office of U.S. Senator John Kennedy and the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Houston, will host a medal presentation ceremony honoring Louisiana Korean War veterans currently residing at the Louisiana Veterans Home in Jackson.

The ceremony will feature the presentation of the “Ambassador for Peace” medal, issued by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs. The award is presented in recognition of the distinguished service and sacrifice of Korean War veterans and serves as a lasting expression of gratitude from the Korean people.

LDVA Deputy Secretary Dr. Jerome Buller, a retired colonel from the U.S. Army, will deliver remarks and present the medals on behalf of the agency. Recipients include Fred Armstrong, Francis David Jr., Louie Netherland, Louis Rogge, and Purlis Viator.

“These men answered the call when freedom was on the line, and the United States and the Republic of Korea have not forgotten,” said LDVA Secretary Charlton Meginley, a retired colonel from the U.S. Air Force. “This ceremony is a testament to the enduring bond between the United States and the Republic of Korea, and we are proud to stand alongside our partners to ensure these veterans receive the recognition they have long deserved.”

The event reflects a collaborative effort spanning federal, state, and international partners. Attendees will include state Representative Roy Adams; Shawn Hanscom, representing U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy; Dane Guidry, representing U.S. Congresswoman Julia Letlow; Kyle Miguel Savoy, representing U.S. Senator John Kennedy; and representatives from Hyundai including Kimberly Dinkins, Hyojoon Park, and Charles Jang.

The Ambassador for Peace medal is accompanied by an official proclamation from the Minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of the Republic of Korea, which reads in part: “We cherish in our hearts the memory of your boundless sacrifices in helping us reestablish our Free Nation.”

The Korean War, often called the Forgotten War, was fought from 1950 to 1953. More than 36,000 Americans gave their lives in defense of South Korea’s freedom.

Louisiana is home to more than 250,000 veterans. The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs serves those veterans and their families through a network of benefits counselors, state veteran homes, and state veterans cemeteries.

Korean War Veterans: Louisiana Korean War veterans who are interested in receiving the Ambassador for Peace Award are encouraged to contact Daniele Palen, Director of Communications, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, at (985) 768-9996 or LDVAMedia@LA.GOV for more information.

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