Four Chimps Expands AI Consulting Offering for Founders and Growing Businesses

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four Chimps , the London consultancy founded by Kian Darwell-Taylor , has expanded its services to offer AI consulting and infrastructure work alongside its existing strategy, product and commercial practice.The expansion comes as more businesses look for practical help with where AI actually fits into how they operate, beyond the hype. Four Chimps' position is straightforward: AI should be making people better at their work, not taking the work away from them."There's a lot of fear in the conversation right now, and a lot of bad advice with it," says Darwell-Taylor. "What we're doing is the unglamorous part. Sitting with a business, looking at where the actual bottlenecks are, and figuring out where AI can take some weight off the team so they can spend their time on the things that genuinely need a person."The consulting work covers two sides. On the infrastructure side, Four Chimps helps businesses set up the tools, workflows and integrations that let AI become part of how the company runs day to day, rather than something bolted on after the fact. On the commercial side, the consultancy continues to support founders and operators with growth, partnerships and go-to-market work, with AI now woven into how that work gets done.Four Chimps has also been building its own AI products. Postwright (postwright.uk) is a writing tool that helps people put together stronger LinkedIn content while keeping their own voice on the page. ProMarketPulse (promarketpulse.com) is a macro stock market analyser that brings together the signals investors and operators want to see in one place. Both started as internal tools before being opened up to other users.Running through the work is a broader view that businesses and the people inside them should grow together. "The companies worth backing over the next few years aren't the ones cutting teams and plugging in software," says Darwell-Taylor. "They're the ones giving their people better tools and seeing what those people can do with them. It's a cultural question as much as a technical one, and it's where the most interesting growth comes from."Four Chimps is currently taking on new client work across the UK and Europe.

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