NeckCare Home Adds New Remote Neck Rehabilitation Exercises to Support Care Beyond the Clinic

NeckCare announced the addition of two new exercises to NeckCare Home™, its camera-powered remote neck rehabilitation platform.

These new gamified exercises give providers more robust tools that can help patients stay engaged between visits.” — Elvar Leonardsson, Clinical Lead,

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeckCare announced the addition of two new exercises to NeckCare Home™, its camera-powered remote neck rehabilitation platform. The new exercises, "Maze" and "Move and Hold", give clinicians more options for prescribing home-based neck rehabilitation and monitoring patient activity between in-clinic visits.

NeckCare Home allows clinicians to prescribe neck exercises that patients complete at home using a personal device with a standard camera. The platform works through a browser on laptops, tablets, and smartphones, with no additional hardware required.

The new exercises expand the types of rehabilitation clinicians can deliver remotely.

"Maze" is designed to challenge sensorimotor control, with a focus on movement sense, oculomotor control, and eye-head coordination. Patients steer a dot through maze patterns using head movements at a self-selected speed. Maze includes three difficulty levels to support progression and regression, and features a Zig-Zag pattern commonly used in clinical settings for movement sense assessment and training.

"Move and Hold" is a mobility-focused exercise designed to help improve range of motion. The exercise guides users into end-range positions and asks them to maintain controlled holds for a predetermined duration. It is the first mobility exercise available to NeckCare Home users and can be used as a standalone mobility exercise or as a warm-up before a sensorimotor control session.

“Clinicians need practical ways to extend care beyond the clinic without adding unnecessary complexity,” said Elvar Leonardsson, Clinical Lead, at NeckCare. “These new gamified exercises give providers more robust tools that can help patients stay engaged between visits.”

NeckCare Home is designed to fit into existing clinical workflows. Clinicians can enroll patients by email, prescribe exercises, and review logged activity in the NeckCare dashboard. The platform also supports Remote Therapeutic Monitoring workflows for eligible use cases.

Patients looking for care can fill out a form to be matched with a trusted NeckCare provider.

NECKCARE HOME™ Extend your care beyond the clinic

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