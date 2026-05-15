LaFrenchCom Named 'Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year in France' by The Lawyer Network

lafrenchcom PR litigation crisis communication in France

FRANCE, FRANCE, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LaFrenchCom, Paris-based agency recognized for excellence in reputational protection, executive image defense, and strategic litigation communications.LaFrenchCom, the leading French agency dedicated to protecting corporations and their leaders against reputational threats, has been named **"Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year in France"** by **The Lawyer Network**, one of the most respected international authorities in the global legal and corporate advisory community. The distinction was awarded at the conclusion of the latest edition of the organization's Annual Awards, following an in-depth review by an independent panel of international experts.The recognition rewards LaFrenchCom's leadership in three closely connected areas: the protection of corporate reputation against media and stakeholder threats, the defense of senior executives' personal image when they are personally exposed, and communications strategy in high-stakes commercial litigation between corporations. It places the French firm in a select circle of advisory practices distinguished by The Lawyer Network for methodological excellence, sectoral breadth, and documented impact in the most sensitive matters.## Protecting Corporate Reputation in an Age of Permanent ExposureReputational risk has become the leading non-financial risk faced by corporations. A single accusation - founded or not - can today be amplified within hours across social networks, mainstream media, activist platforms, and AI-generated content, with immediate consequences on share price, customer trust, regulatory scrutiny, and talent retention. LaFrenchCom has built its practice around the conviction that this invisible capital, accumulated over years of patient work, deserves the same methodological rigor as financial, legal, or operational risk.The firm intervenes upstream, through risk-mapping exercises that identify reputational vulnerabilities before they become crises, and downstream, through structured response frameworks deployed when an attack materializes. Whether the threat takes the form of an investigative report, a regulatory inquiry, an activist campaign, a viral controversy, a whistleblower disclosure, or a coordinated disinformation effort, LaFrenchCom mobilizes a multidisciplinary team capable of responding within hours while protecting the long-term legal and commercial interests of the client.## Defending the Personal Image of Senior ExecutivesA growing share of the agency's work concerns the protection of individuals - chief executives, founders, board members - whose personal image has become inseparable from the institutions they lead. When a senior executive becomes the personal target of media scrutiny, judicial proceedings, shareholder activism, or coordinated reputational warfare, the consequences extend well beyond the individual: they affect the corporation, its share price, its commercial relationships, and the morale of its teams.LaFrenchCom has developed a recognized expertise in defending exposed leaders. The firm prepares executives to face high-intensity media environments, designs protective communications strategies, manages relationships with specialized journalists, and rebuilds personal reputational capital after a crisis . Its approach combines a deep understanding of judicial sensibilities, mastery of media dynamics, and an unwavering commitment to truthfulness, recognizing that the credibility of a leader, once damaged, can only be restored through verifiable consistency rather than rhetorical effects.## Communications Strategy in Strategic Litigation Between CorporationsModern commercial litigation is rarely confined to the courtroom. Disputes between corporations - whether over contractual breaches, post-acquisition disagreements, intellectual property, competition matters, shareholder conflicts, or governance crises - are increasingly fought simultaneously before judges, regulators, financial analysts, employees, customers, and the broader public. The communications dimension of such disputes can decisively influence their outcome, sometimes well before any judicial decision is rendered.LaFrenchCom advises corporations and their counsel on this often-decisive dimension. The firm operates in close coordination with leading French and international business law firms, contributing communications expertise to litigation strategies designed by counsel of record. Its role is to ensure that the client's public voice supports rather than undermines the legal strategy, that complex procedural realities are made intelligible to non-specialist audiences, and that the adversary's communications offensive is met with a measured, documented, and legally aligned response.## Statements from Leadership**Florian Silnicki, Founder and President of LaFrenchCom**, said: "This recognition rewards a conviction that has guided LaFrenchCom since its inception: protecting reputation is a discipline of risk management in its own right. Reputational risk conditions every other dimension of corporate life - valuation, commercial attractiveness, regulatory standing, the ability to defend oneself before the courts. Our profession is to protect that invisible capital, built over years of patient work, which a single poorly managed sequence can destroy in hours."**Julien Auffret, Managing Director of LaFrenchCom**, added: "The matters entrusted to us now sit at the intersection of legal strategy, corporate governance, and public opinion. Our counterparts are chief executives, general counsel, and boards of directors. We are engaged earlier and earlier, often before any public dispute has emerged, because our clients understand that what is said - and what is not said - in the opening hours of a controversy will shape its outcome for months or years."## A Sector Undergoing Profound TransformationThe recognition comes at a moment of unprecedented acceleration in the market for reputational and litigation risk advisory. The growing judicialization of business life, the radicalization of public debate, the acceleration of media cycles, the virality of social networks, and the emergence of generative AI tools are profoundly reshaping the conditions in which corporate responsibility is exercised. Companies and their legal counsel increasingly seek partners capable of integrating, within a single methodology, the legal, reputational, and human dimensions of each matter. LaFrenchCom has positioned itself precisely at that intersection.## About LaFrenchComLaFrenchCom is a French agency dedicated to protecting corporations and their leaders against reputational threats, defending the personal image of exposed executives, and advising on communications strategy in strategic litigation between corporations. Founded in 2014 by Florian Silnicki and headquartered in Paris, the firm works alongside leading business law firms and advises clients in France and internationally. Learn more at www.lafrenchcom.fr **Media Contact:**LaFrenchCom | 128 rue La Boétie, 75008 Paris | +33 1 79 75 70 05 | urgent@lafrenchcom.fr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.