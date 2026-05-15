Guinevere Moore to Appear on America’s Top Lawyers

FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guinevere Moore, high stakes tax defense attorney and founder of Moore Tax Law Group LLC, is set to appear on America’s Top Lawyers, where she will share insights on responding to grand jury subpoenas, navigating complex tax investigations, protecting taxpayer rights, and defending clients in high-stakes government disputes.America’s Top Lawyers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing respected attorneys nationwide, highlighting their cases, leadership, and principles. Their stories can be viewed on the show’s website In Moore’s episode, she will explore strategies for managing federal tax investigations and enforcement actions while safeguarding taxpayer rights. She breaks down how legal strategy, clear communication, and anticipatory counsel improve outcomes in complex tax disputes.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of taxpayer protections in government investigations.Guinevere Moore’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, find out more by visiting https://cast.americastoplawyerstv.com/guinevere-moore

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