Calgary Journeyman Launches Direct-to-Homeowner Eavestrough Service After a Decade on the Tools

Idi owner & operator of INA Soft Metals on a roof inspection eaves post hail damage in Calgary INA Soft Metals official logo

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INA Soft Metals Inc., founded by journeyman tradesman Idi, today announced the launch of inasoftmetals.ca — a new website giving Calgary homeowners direct access to the installer doing the work, rather than going through a general contractor.After more than ten years on the tools specializing in eavestrough systems and water drainage, Idi built INA Soft Metals to cut out the middleman. Calgarians booking through the new site deal directly with the owner-operator from quote to install, with no GC markups, no sales reps, and no handoffs."Most homeowners don't realize the person quoting their job often isn't the person installing it," said Idi, founder and CEO of INA Soft Metals. "After a decade in this trade, I wanted to build something simpler — you call me, I measure your roof, I fabricate on-site, and I stand behind the work."INA Soft Metals fabricates seamless aluminum eavestroughs on-site using coil stock sourced exclusively from Canadian manufacturers Gentek, Kaycan, and Wayne Building Products — the latter backed by a 20-year finish warranty. The company offers 5-inch residential and 6-inch commercial systems in 20+ colour options, serving Calgary, Okotoks, Chestermere, Airdrie, Cochrane, Banff, and Canmore.Services include new installations, storm damage repair, soffit and fascia work , downpipe extensions, and underground drainage connections.About INA Soft Metals Inc.Based at 1630 B 40 St SW, Calgary, AB T3C 1W9 in Calgary, INA Soft Metals is an owner-operated eavestrough company serving residential and commercial clients across southern Alberta.Media Contact:Idi — INA Soft Metals1630 B 40 St SW, Calgary, AB T3C 1W9

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