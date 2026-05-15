At Home Announces CEO Transition and Leadership Appointment

Advances Next Chapter with Strong Leadership, Clear Strategy and Focus on Driving Customer Relevance Through Differentiated Product

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Home Group Inc. (“At Home” or the “Company”) today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Brad Weston has made the decision to retire, following a period of meaningful transformation for the company. Mr. Weston will remain in his role through the end of June before stepping into an advisory position to support a smooth transition.The Board of Directors has initiated a search for the Company’s next Chief Executive Officer.In connection with this transition, the Company announced that Aaron Rose is promoted to President and Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Rose will oversee company operations, spanning merchandising, digital, store operations, marketing, sourcing, planning, and supply chain.“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Brad for his leadership during a critical and transformative period for At Home,” said John Eck, Chairman of the Board. “Under his guidance, the Company strengthened its foundation, established a clear strategic direction, and positioned the business for long-term growth. We are confident in the Company’s strategy, leadership team, and the opportunities ahead.”“We continue forward with a focus on elevating the At Home brand and strengthening our connection with customers,” said Aaron Rose, President and Chief Commercial Officer. “By taking decisive action to drive relevance and inspiration, we are anchoring our strategy in differentiated product, compelling value, and an enhanced experience that helps customers express themselves and reflect how they want to live. I’m excited about the progress underway and the opportunity ahead for the business.”About At Home:At Home believes your home should be a reflection of your personal style – warm, thoughtful and inviting. As your go-to source for design and decorating inspiration, At Home offers exclusive, elevated collections that blend value with distinctive style. The Company is passionate about inspiring and helping customers Design Their Life At Home with beautiful, accessible solutions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, At Home operates 229 stores in 39 states. For more information, please visit athome.com.

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