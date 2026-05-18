ClonePartner Crosses 1,200 Zero-Downtime Data Migrations, Saving SaaS and AI Companies Thousands of Engineering Hours

Engineer-led migration partner becomes the trusted onboarding layer for SaaS and AI-native platforms, with field-level accuracy and zero downtime.

Every migration we handle is someone's entire business history. Reaching 1,200 with a perfect accuracy record is what lets platforms confidently refer their customers to us.” — Nachi Raman, Co-Founder and CEO of ClonePartner

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClonePartner, an engineer-led data migration and integration service for SaaS platforms, announced it has completed over 1,200 custom data migrations with zero downtime and field-level accuracy validation on every project. The milestone reflects ClonePartner's growing role as the trusted onboarding and switch-over partner for fast-growing SaaS and AI-native platforms whose customers depend on clean, complete data from day one.For SaaS vendors, customer onboarding is where deals are won or lost. New customers bring years of historical data, including tickets, pipelines, articles, candidate records, and employee files, and expect every record to land intact. When migrations stall or break, customers churn before experiencing the product's value. According to ITIC's 2024 Hourly Cost of Downtime survey , over 90% of mid-size and large enterprises report that a single hour of downtime exceeds $300,000. ClonePartner removes that risk from the onboarding equation, so platform teams can focus on activation and expansion instead of fielding migration tickets.Key milestones include over 1,200 successful migrations across helpdesks, CRMs, knowledge bases, ATS, ERP, and ecommerce platforms, along with 500+ custom integrations. ClonePartner has active partnerships with platforms including HubSpot, Gorgias, Front, and Customer.io, and other SaaS and AI companies. The company maintains SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, ISO 27001, and HIPAA compliance.Alongside its engineer-led service, ClonePartner is preparing to launch ClonePartner Envoy, a self-serve data migration tool designed for in-house teams that prefer to run migrations themselves. Envoy extends the same field-level validation and zero-downtime cutover approach into a product that engineering and operations teams can operate directly, without requiring a dedicated migration partner."No two data environments are the same, which is why every project gets a custom script, field-level validation, and a delta sync at cutover," said Roopendra Talekar, Co-Founder and CTO of ClonePartner. "That engineering rigor is how we maintain zero downtime and accuracy at scale."ClonePartner serves every segment. SMBs can move quickly with a self-serve migration product, while mid-market and enterprise customers get a dedicated engineer who manages the project end to end. Both tiers include field-level validation and zero-downtime cutover, so partnerships and customer success teams can confidently recommend ClonePartner for any deal size. The company also offers unlimited sample migrations and fixed, transparent pricing.For more information or partnership opportunities, visit clonepartner.com

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