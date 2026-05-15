Phillip Patrick of Birch Gold Group Discusses Gold, Debt, and De-Dollarization on IncomeInsider TV

Phillip Patrick, Precious Metals Specialist at Birch Gold Group

IncomeInsider TV’s latest episode explores why retirement savers are paying closer attention to gold, purchasing power, central bank buying, and the U.S dollar.

This episode helps connect topics like inflation, debt, and the dollar’s global role to practical questions about retirement planning, diversification, and purchasing power.” — Ilir Salihi

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IncomeInsider TV has released a new episode featuring Phillip Patrick, a precious metals specialist at Birch Gold Group, in a wide-ranging discussion about gold, inflation, national debt, de-dollarization, and the financial pressures facing American retirement savers.

The full interview with Phillip Patrick can be found on YouTube.:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xllaPip6Tx4

Hosted by Sam Laliberte, the episode examines why gold is increasingly being discussed not just as a commodity or market trade, but as part of a larger conversation about money, trust, and long-term purchasing power.

During the interview, Patrick explained that many Americans experience inflation not through government reports or market charts, but through everyday expenses such as groceries, insurance premiums, medical bills, utilities, and housing. He argued that retirement savers should think carefully about whether the dollars they have accumulated over decades will retain the buying power they expect in the years ahead.

The episode also explores the growing concern around the U.S. national debt, which Patrick described as a slow-moving pressure on the financial system. He discussed how rising debt levels can influence inflation, interest rates, Federal Reserve policy, Treasury markets, and global confidence in the dollar.

Watch the full IncomeInsider TV episode with Phillip Patrick here.

Another key topic in the conversation was de-dollarization, which Patrick described not as an overnight collapse of the U.S. dollar, but as a gradual effort by some countries and central banks to reduce their dependence on dollar-based reserves and trade settlement. He connected that trend to increased central bank gold buying, geopolitical uncertainty, and concerns about the long-term credibility of paper assets.

“Phillip brought a big-picture perspective to issues many retirement savers are already feeling in their everyday lives,” said Ilir Salihi, senior editor of IncomeInsider.org. “This episode helps connect topics like inflation, debt, and the dollar’s global role to practical questions about retirement planning, diversification, and purchasing power.”

Throughout the interview, Patrick emphasized education over panic. He cautioned viewers against high-pressure sales tactics and encouraged retirement savers to learn about precious metals, inflation, currency risk, and diversification before making financial decisions. He also noted that gold should not be viewed as an all-or-nothing solution, but rather as one potential component of a broader retirement strategy.

The full episode is available on the IncomeInsider TV YouTube channel, Rumble, and major podcast platforms. Additional show notes and resources are available at IncomeInsider.org.

About IncomeInsider TV

IncomeInsider TV features interviews with experts, founders, and thought leaders discussing the trends shaping money, retirement, investing, entrepreneurship, and financial independence. The show is designed to help viewers better understand the forces affecting their financial future and explore strategies for building greater long-term resilience.

About IncomeInsider.org

IncomeInsider.org is a personal finance and entrepreneurship website focused on financial freedom, alternative income streams, investing, retirement planning, and wealth-building strategies. The site provides educational content for readers looking to better understand money, markets, and the changing financial landscape.

Phillip Patrick of Birch Gold Group Breaks Down Inflation, Gold, and the Future of the U.S. Dollar

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