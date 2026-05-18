Globelink Fiber Secures Strategic Investment From Cequel III Family Office

Funding Will Accelerate the Launch of Texas’ First ‘AI-Scale’ Fiber Network

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globelink Fiber is pleased to announce that digital infrastructure pioneer Cequel III has made an early-round strategic investment to support the development of the Company’s first-of-its-kind ‘AI-Scale’ Texas fiber network. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.The initial 1,600 route mile phase will help connect hundreds of new AI data center developments in West Texas to the key markets of Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso. Additional planned routes will add the Texas Panhandle and East Texas to the all-new, route-diverse network. Globelink’s product and service suite has been designed around the uniquely demanding requirements of Hyperscalers, data center developers and major carriers and will feature high-count dark fiber and duct IRUs, Gigabit waves, managed private networks and custom construction services.“We’re gratified that Cequel III shares our vision of the critical role that fiber must play in the AI industrial revolution” noted Globelink’s co-founder and CEO Brian Beers. “Everyone in our industry is aware of Cequel III’s long track record of investing and operating success. Globelink looks forward to adding to that legacy.”“Through past and present Cequel III portfolio companies, our team is well aware of the power, promise, and growth trajectory of artificial intelligence and other compute-intensive, GPU-accelerated workloads,” said Matthew Kent, Senior Vice President, Planning & Corporate Development for Cequel III. “Knowing this sector, we are excited to invest in Globelink’s vision for a high-capacity fiber loop, uniquely designed and engineered to connect planned AI-related data centers in West Texas to major metro areas and beyond.”Globelink Fiber was formed to provide the essential fiber connectivity required to support the historic growth of data center development currently underway throughout Texas. The new Globelink regional network will deliver the right fiber and duct assets to the right locations, in time to meet the accelerating pace of AI data center growth.media@globelinkfiber.comAbout Cequel IIICequel III (cequel3.com) is a private investment firm, owned by Jerry Kent, based in St. Louis, Missouri, and the management company for TierPoint. The Cequel III team has a well-established track record of over $40 billion in successful transactions, having helped build several industry-leading companies through operational excellence and a focus on superior customer service. With a diverse and successful history as an investor operator, Cequel III today has established a strong reputation as a reliable, knowledgeable investment partner for the management teams of lower-mid-market, growth-oriented companies in multiple sectors, including real estate, healthcare, technology, and business services.

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