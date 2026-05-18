Flatworld Solutions Launches 'AiME – AI for My Excellence’: An AI Education Initiative for the Staff and their Families

Flatworld Solutions' security and housekeeping teams along with their families attending the session on AI AiME - AI for My Excellence initiative

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • A CEO and HR-led AI education initiative for the families of FWS's security and housekeeping teams• Inaugural session held in Bengaluru with employees and their children learning together• Designed as a long-term programme, with future sessions set to progressively deepen AI literacyFlatworld Solutions (FWS), a global leader in IT, BPO, and AI services, announced the launch of AiME - AI for My Excellence, an AI education initiative for the families of its security and housekeeping staff. The inaugural session was held at the company's Kothanur office in Bengaluru, bringing together employees and their children for a shared learning experience.Led by the CEO and HR leadership, AiME is designed as a long-term programme that introduces AI awareness to employee families in an accessible, inclusive, and age-appropriate way. The initiative reflects FWS's interest in ensuring that its staff and their children have early exposure to AI - understanding what it is, why it matters, and how it will shape the world around them.The session was designed to be open and interactive - a space where both the staff and their families could ask questions, explore ideas, and begin their learning journey together. The focus was on building curiosity and comfort rather than technical depth, setting the foundation for future sessions that will progressively grow in scope.Jacob William, CEO, Flatworld Solutions, said, "AI is already shaping the world our children will grow up in. With AiME, we wanted to make sure that the families of our staff have the opportunity to understand it early and learn about it together. When parents and children explore something new side by side, it builds confidence that goes well beyond the classroom. We see AiME as a long-term commitment and look forward to watching it grow."Future sessions under AiME are planned to build on the foundations laid at the inaugural session, gradually introducing deeper concepts while keeping learning engaging and relevant for both children and their parents.About Flatworld Solutions:Founded in 2004, Flatworld Solutions (FWS) is a global leader in IT, Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Business Process Automation (BPA), and Artificial Intelligence services. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, USA, with delivery centres in India and the Philippines, FWS serves over 18,000 clients across 100 countries, supported by a team of 5,000+ professionals. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services spanning call centre operations, software development, finance and accounting, healthcare BPO, engineering, creative services, data science, and GenAI solutions. ISO 9001:2015 certified and HIPAA compliant, Flatworld Solutions is driven by a mission to unlock growth and enrich businesses and communities through technology, innovation, and a people-first ethos.

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