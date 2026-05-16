ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr’s Consumer Protection Division secured over $50 million in savings and restitution for consumers and taxpayers last year alone. Altogether, Carr’s office has secured over $1.6 billion for Georgians since 2016.

The funds were obtained through several enforcement actions, such as legal settlements, mediation, and administration of the Georgia Lemon Law. This includes terminating all of MV Realty’s predatory contracts with more than 3,300 Georgia homeowners, shutting down a deceptive cancer charity scheme that took over $900,000 from Georgia donors, and penalizing companies that engaged in price gouging during Hurricane Helene.

From the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2025, to date, settlements with the Attorney General's Office have resulted in payments to the State Treasury in the amount of $19,303,087.63. Additional information can be found here.

“Last year, our Consumer Protection Division put millions of dollars back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians by fighting back against scammers and dishonest business practices,” said Carr. “We’re committed to protecting your personal and financial information, but education is key. This week, during National Consumer Protection Week, we’re encouraging all Georgians to take advantage of the many resources we offer to make sure you know how to spot and avoid a scam, and call our office if you ever need help.”

National Consumer Protection Week, which runs from March 1-7, 2026, is an annual campaign dedicated to equipping the public with the knowledge and tools need to stay safe, informed, and connected. As part of this effort, Carr’s Consumer Protection Division is highlighting critical tips and resources to help consumers protect their personal and financial information by staying ahead of scams and potential fraud.

Consumer Education and Outreach

In 2025, Carr’s Consumer Protection Division reached more than 715,600 individuals through its consumer education and outreach efforts, including live webinars and speaking engagements across the state, distribution of educational literature, and two websites:

Consumer.ga.gov , where consumers can file a complaint , find information on a wide variety of consumer topics and read the office’s latest press releases .

ConsumerEd.ga.gov , where consumers can access valuable information to help them make wise decisions about their homes, cars, credit and finances. Georgians can also view and subscribe to “ Ask Consumer Ed ,” the bi-weekly blog that includes Consumer Protection Division responses to consumer-submitted questions.

If you want someone from the Consumer Protection Division to speak to your group, you can fill out a speaker request form here.

The Consumer Protection Division also provides three consumer-dedicated guides:

The Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults includes an array of topics of importance to seniors, such as scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more. The guide is available in English, Spanish and Korean. Download your free copy here .

The Military Consumer Protection Guide offers information for active servicemembers, veterans, and their families regarding identity theft, credit and debt, housing, buying a car, continuing your education under the GI bill, assistance with veteran’s benefits, and scams. Download your free copy here .

Cybersecurity in Georgia: A Guide for Small Businesses, Non-Profits and Places of Worship includes critical tips and information on the different types of cyber threats, protecting your data and network, training employees about cybersecurity, planning for and responding to a security breach, cyber insurance and more. Download your free copy here .

Red Flags of a Scam

While criminals are constantly looking for new ways to steal your money or sensitive information, there are some common characteristics that can help you to recognize and avoid a scam:

Being asked to provide sensitive information, such as your financial information, usernames, passwords, PINs, Social Security number, or insurance ID number.

Insistence that you pay via gift cards, wire transfer, mobile payment apps (such as Venmo, Zelle, and CashApp), prepaid debit cards, or cryptocurrency. Scammers love these payment methods because they’re virtually impossible to trace.

Scare tactics or pressure to act immediately (e.g., your computer has been hacked, your loved one is in danger, you’re going to be arrested if you don’t send money now, or this amazing deal is only good for today).

Being asked to pay money for any reason in order to receive a prize.

Promises that sound too good to be true (e.g., an investment deal with zero risk and a guaranteed high pay-off).

Additional Tips to Avoid a Scam

Technology, including AI, can make it very easy for a scammer to impersonate a business, financial institution, utility provider, religious institution, or government entity. Consumers should follow these guidelines to protect themselves:

Never click on links or download attachments from unknown senders.

If you receive an unsolicited call, text, or email asking you to pay money or provide sensitive information, do not respond. Instead, look up the actual contact information for the organization and use it to verify whether the request or offer you received is legitimate.

Even if a text or email requesting money or sensitive information appears to come from a trusted source, such as a coworker, friend or religious leader, do not respond to the message . Instead, call that person via a number you know to be real to verify the legitimacy of the request.

Resources and Reporting Contacts