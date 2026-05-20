ABL Diagnostics Unveils Next-Generation HIV Genotyping Innovation with the Industry’s Broadest Portfolio

International HIV publication further validates the DeepChek® brand for HIV genotyping and long- & short-read NGS, reinforcing ABL’s leadership in HIV genomics.

WOIPPY, FRANCE, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), a leading innovator in molecular diagnostics and infectious disease genotyping solutions, today announces new advances in its DeepChekWhole Genome HIV solution, further strengthening one of the world’s most comprehensive HIV molecular testing portfolios.ABL Diagnostics now offers 10 dedicated HIV genotyping assays and software solutions, covering the full spectrum of HIV resistance testing and genomic characterization needs for clinical laboratories, research centers, public health institutions, and pharmaceutical companies.The DeepChekWhole Genome HIV solution includes a dedicated amplicon covering the HIV GAG region, enabling advanced characterization of capsid-associated mutations linked to innovative therapies such as Lenacapavir and future long-acting antiretroviral drugs currently under development. The solution delivers high analytical sensitivity, with performance demonstrated down to 800 copies/mL, and supports testing from both viral RNA and proviral DNA, including whole blood samples, providing laboratories with increased flexibility for resistance monitoring, clinical research, and longitudinal patient follow-up.Combined with DeepCheksoftware, the workflow provides virology laboratories with a future-ready NGS approach capable of monitoring resistance mutations across all major HIV genomic regions and therapeutic classes, including current and emerging therapies.Verified Across All Major NGS Platforms:ABL Diagnostics continues to expand the interoperability of its DeepCheksolution across the global NGS landscape. DeepChekassays and software are the only solutions now verified on major sequencing technologies including Illumina, MGI, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Thermofisher Ion Torrentand PacBioplatforms, supporting both short-read and long-read sequencing strategies.- DeepChekVerified on Illumina MiSeq i100 & MiSeqDx Platforms ( https://www.einpresswire.com/article/812813380/abl-diagnostics-successfully-verifies-deepchek-assays-software-on-illumina-s-miseq-i100-miseqdx-platforms - DeepChekExpanded Verification on Additional MGI Platforms ( https://www.einpresswire.com/article/816361646/abl-diagnostics-expands-verification-of-deepchek-on-additional-mgi-ngs-platforms-to-enhance-microbiology-genotyping - DeepChekVerified on Oxford Nanopore Technologies Platforms ( https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/labmed-02-00014.pdf - DeepChekVerified on PacBio Platforms ( https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Journal-of-Medical-Virology-2024-Vellas-Comparison-of-short‐read-and-long‐read-next‐generation-sequencing-1.pdf - DeepChekVerified on Thermofisher Ion Torrent Platforms ( https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/HIV-HSC-POSTER.pdf New International Publication Highlights the Clinical Value of Whole Genome HIV Sequencing:ABL Diagnostics hereby announces the publication of a new scientific study in the Journal of Clinical Virology validating the clinical relevance of comprehensive HIV whole genome sequencing approaches.Vellas C, Poiteau L, Raymond S, Carcenac R, Ranger N, Demmou S, Mohammed S, Delobel P, Izopet J. HIV-1 gag genotypic resistance testing using short-read and long-read next-generation sequencing technologies. J Clin Virol. 2026 Mar 23;184:105939. doi: 10.1016/j.jcv.2026.105939. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 41886877.The publication demonstrates how whole genome HIV sequencing enables broad resistance mutation detection across the viral genome while improving genomic coverage and characterization of emerging mutational patterns associated with next-generation therapies, including capsid inhibitors and long-acting antiretrovirals. The study further highlights the importance of comprehensive genomic approaches to support future HIV therapeutic development and resistance surveillance strategies.“The study confirms the value of whole genome sequencing for the future of HIV resistance monitoring,” said Dr. Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D at ABL Diagnostics. “With DeepChekWhole Genome HIV, laboratories can already monitor resistance markers associated with both current and future HIV therapies using a single scalable NGS ecosystem.”“Our HIV pipeline is the most comprehensive available today in the field of HIV genotyping,” added Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABL Diagnostics. “ABL combines extensive assay coverage, advanced software, and multi-platform NGS compatibility to support the evolving needs of clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical partners, and global HIV surveillance programs.”A Rapidly Evolving HIV Genotyping Market:The global HIV genotyping and drug resistance testing market continues to evolve rapidly, driven by the increasing adoption of NGS technologies, the expansion of precision medicine approaches, and the emergence of innovative long-acting therapies.New drugs targeting novel viral mechanisms, including capsid inhibitors such as Lenacapavir, are reshaping clinical management strategies and creating new requirements for comprehensive genomic surveillance. Pharmaceutical companies developing next-generation HIV therapies increasingly require advanced sequencing technologies capable of identifying resistance mutations across the entire HIV genome during both clinical development and post-market surveillance.Through its DeepChekportfolio and CE-IVD Whole Genome HIV solution, ABL Diagnostics is strategically positioned to support virology laboratories, clinical researchers, and pharmaceutical partners in this new era of HIV therapeutic innovation.For Research Use Only (RUO): not for use in diagnostic procedures, no claim or representation is intended to provide information for the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of disease.Please contact the ABL support team to request the appropriate Instructions for Use (IFU) and registration status of the above mentioned products for your respective territories.About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:- Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and- Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChekABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:- HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.- SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.- Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.- Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.Integrated Solutions- Real-time syndromic PCR tests- Nadis– Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.- MediaChek– Clinical Sample Collection Kits.ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.ContactABL Diagnostics SASociété anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 eurosHeadquarters : 72C route de Thionville - 57140 WOIPPY552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ Tel : +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50Email : info@abldiagnostics.com

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