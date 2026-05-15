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Agency outlines its SEO and AI search focus for larger B2B SaaS companies, supported by long-term client relationships and case studies.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MADX Digital today announced its market positioning around SEO and AI search services for mid-market and enterprise B2B SaaS companies. The agency works with established software businesses to improve visibility across Google and AI-led search environments, with a focus on activity connected to qualified demos, pipeline and revenue.MADX Digital’s positioning reflects the way larger SaaS companies approach organic growth. For companies with existing market traction and clear commercial goals, SEO is rarely a short-term campaign. It requires technical foundations, content depth, authority building and consistent work across the stages where buyers research, compare and evaluate software providers. MADX Digital’s engagements are typically long-term and compounding, with many clients retained for 3-5+ years.The announcement also reflects MADX Digital’s enterprise SaaS SEO strategy, which focuses on technical SEO, content strategy, authority link building and commercial search intent. The strategy is designed for SaaS companies that need organic visibility to support qualified demand, not only broader traffic growth.“Search becomes more valuable when a company already has a well-defined market and clear expectations from organic growth,” said Perry Steward, Founder of MADX Digital. “For mid-market and enterprise SaaS teams, the focus is not only on increasing traffic. It is about being visible when buyers are actively researching problems, comparing solutions and making commercial decisions.”This SaaS SEO agency points to its work with larger SaaS and technology companies as part of its enterprise positioning. Its MoonPay case study describes work to improve the company’s SEO foundation, support multilingual expansion into Canada, Brazil and other markets, and generate more than 3,000 page one rankings, with more than $6 billion in processed transactions and more than 30 million accounts created.The agency also references its Postalytics case study , which reports growth from 6,000 to 75,000 monthly organic visitors after 12 months, along with more than 1,200 number one US keyword rankings and more than 20,000 new organic sign-ups.MADX Digital has introduced a structured 3-month SEO Growth Sprint as an entry point for companies that want to assess technical, strategic and content priorities before deciding on a longer-term SEO program. The sprint gives SaaS teams a defined starting point before scaling further investment.The positioning gives companies evaluating SEO and AI search support a clearer view of MADX Digital’s focus: established SaaS businesses, long-term organic growth and search visibility tied to measurable commercial outcomes.About MADX DigitalMADX Digital is a SaaS SEO and GEO agency that works with B2B software companies on organic search and AI search visibility. Its services include SEO, GEO and AI search, content writing, digital PR and link building. Public client examples include MoonPay, Postalytics, Parcel Tracker and Thunes.

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