Voxxa Builds UK Partner Momentum with Cloud Communications Platform Designed for Service Providers

UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voxxa , a cloud communications platform for service providers , MSPs and technology partners, has expanded into the UK, bringing its partner-first approach to business telephony and unified communications to a growing base of UK partners and SMEs.Since launching in the UK in December, Voxxa has onboarded more than 30 partners, including established MSPs and growing service providers, reflecting demand for a more flexible and commercially aligned approach to cloud communications While cloud software adoption has accelerated across most business functions, business telephony remains inconsistent for many SMEs and mid-market organisations. Many continue to operate across a mix of legacy VoIP systems, mobiles, entry-level hosted voice platforms and disconnected tools, limiting visibility, flexibility and control.Voxxa has been built to help partners address that gap. The platform enables service providers to deliver modern cloud communications with the capability customers need, while avoiding the complexity and overhead often associated with enterprise UCaaS deployments.“A lot of partners are being forced to choose between basic hosted voice that limits them commercially, or enterprise UCaaS platforms that are too complex for many customers,” said Shaun Dyer, CEO of Voxxa. “Voxxa is built for the space in between — capable enough for modern businesses, simple enough for partners to deploy and support properly.”Based on commercial conversations with more than 2,000 SME and mid-market businesses across the UK and US, Voxxa has identified a consistent challenge: many organisations feel underserved as larger providers focus increasingly on enterprise customers. Common concerns include implementation support, responsiveness, visibility, and the reliance on offshore or remote-first support models.Voxxa’s partner-first model is designed to give service providers greater control over the customer relationship, pricing, deployment and ongoing support experience. It also helps partners build recurring revenue through stronger margins, simpler implementation and a platform that supports a broader range of customer requirements.Alongside core telephony and unified communications, Voxxa is also developing AI-driven capabilities that enhance the analytics layer of the communications stack. Features such as call transcription, sentiment analysis and topic detection are helping businesses gain clearer insight into customer conversations, service quality and recurring themes across calls.“We see AI creating the most value when it improves visibility and decision-making,” Dyer added. “For most businesses, the opportunity is not replacing the communications stack. It is making every conversation easier to understand, measure and act on.”For more information, visit https://voxxa.io/ About VoxxaVoxxa is a cloud communications platform that enables service providers, MSPs and technology partners to deliver modern business telephony and unified communications. Operating across the US and UK, Voxxa combines reliable infrastructure, intuitive management and a partner-first commercial model to simplify the delivery of scalable communications services. The platform supports SMEs, multi-site businesses and customer-facing teams that need flexible communications without the overhead of legacy systems or enterprise complexity.

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