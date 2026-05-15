El Capitan Foods Set to Showcase Next-Gen 'Clean Label' Innovation at 2026 National Restaurant Association Show

El Capitan Foods

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El Capitan Foods, the Indianapolis-based leader in specialty flatbreads and snacks, is bringing its disruptive "clean label" lineup to Chicago for the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show. From May 16–19, attendees can experience the future of allergen-friendly foodservice at McCormick Place, South Building, Booth 951.

The show comes at an exciting time for El Capitan Foods, following the opening of its second manufacturing facility to support current demand and future growth. The company looks forward to connecting with existing customers, prospective foodservice partners, distributors, and retail buyers as it continues expanding its manufacturing capabilities and national reach.

“El Capitan Foods has always focused on creating products that solve real problems for restaurants while delivering great taste, clean ingredients, and operational value,” said Charlie Moriarty, a company spokesperson. “We are excited to share our products with the foodservice community and demonstrate how innovation in tortillas and chips can help operators elevate their menus.”

Redefining the "Clean" Standard

El Capitan Foods prides itself on being an innovator in the flatbread and snack space. All products manufactured by the company are gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free, preservative-free, seed-oil-free, soy-free, tree-nut-free, and never cooked on surfaces containing PTFE, reflecting the company’s commitment to avoiding “forever chemicals” in its production process.

Featured Innovation Categories

El Capitan Foods will be hosting live tastings of their flagship innovations designed to boost kitchen efficiency and guest satisfaction:

- The "One-Tortilla" Corn Revolution: Engineered for superior pliability, these corn tortillas eliminate the need for "double-stacking" tortillas for tacos. Operators report significant food cost savings by switching to a single, durable El Capitan tortilla that won’t crack under pressure.

- Premium Rice Tortillas: Available in 6" to 12" formats, these offer a seamless wheat-alternative for burritos and wraps, delivering a texture and taste that mimics traditional flour tortillas.

- The "No-Poke" Tortilla Chip: By leveraging its proprietary formulation of fine-to-coarse masa ratio, El Capitan has created a thinner, oversized triangle chip that delivers a lower shear point for a gentler crunch while maintaining the structural integrity needed to hold up to any dip. Its larger format fills baskets faster, increasing case yield and helping improve restaurant operator margins.

A Year of Rapid Growth

Following a successful 2025 expansion into the retail market with the Decadent Crunch line (now available nationwide), El Capitan Foods is looking toward the future. The company is currently exploring a new investment round to further scale its manufacturing and distribution capabilities to meet the needs of Tier-1 national accounts.

Visit Booth 951 in the South Building to taste the difference or visit ElCapitanFoods.com for more information.

About El Capitan Foods Headquartered in Indianapolis, El Capitan Foods is a premier manufacturer of innovative tortillas and snacks. By prioritizing health-conscious ingredients and operational durability, they serve a diverse clientele ranging from independent local eateries to national distributors and retail chains.

Media Contact:

ElCapitanFoods.com | DecadentCrunch.com

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