Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter hosts Carver Kids Day, helps students open first savings accounts

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter at Carver Kids Day.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter, in partnership with Omaha Cares Mentoring Movement and Carver Legacy Center (a joint venture with American National Bank), hosted Carver Kids Day on May 9, a financial literacy initiative designed to help elementary students build foundational money management skills.

During the event at Carver Bank, fifth-grade students from Wakonda Elementary School opened their first savings accounts. Each student received an initial deposit to encourage early saving habits and long-term financial responsibility.

Carver Kids Day served as the culminating experience of a structured financial literacy program students participated in over the past several months. The program covered budgeting, goal setting and understanding the difference between assets and liabilities.

Families also participated in a financial education session designed to strengthen household financial awareness and promote generational financial stability.

The initiative was made possible through support from community partners and sponsors, whose financial contributions and in-kind donations helped create a meaningful experience for students and families.

“Carver Kids Day reflects our commitment to service and our mission to build economic empowerment within our communities,” said Sheila Estes, chapter representative. “By investing in our youth today, we are helping to shape financially confident leaders of tomorrow.”

For more information about the initiative or to learn how to support future programs, contact Pastor Portia Cavitt of Omaha Cares Mentoring Movement and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter, Omaha, Nebraska, at (402) 350-0783.

About Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Established in Washington, D.C. in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is the first Greek-letter organization founded by African American college-educated women on the campus of Howard University. The Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter, chartered in Omaha, Nebraska in 1946, has been a pillar of service and excellence, boasting members with up to 75 years of commitment to the sorority's values and community initiatives. Through collective community service, the Chapter upholds the sorority's mission to cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity and friendship and be of “Service to All Mankind.” For more information, visit http://www.deoakaomaha.org/.

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