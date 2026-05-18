Amy Schisler Says Gen Z’s Return to Church Reflects a Search for Faith and Purpose

Amy Schisler

As young adults flock to Catholic churches, award-winning author Amy Schisler says many Gen Z Americans are searching for truth, purpose, and something lasting

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For years, headlines focused on young Americans walking away from organized religion. But something unexpected may be happening. Across cities like New York, Generation Z is increasingly showing up at Catholic churches, joining youth groups, attending faith-based events, and converting to Catholicism. Catholic author Amy Schisler says the trend reflects a generation still hungry for truth and direction.

“Many Gen Zers, and even Millennials, were raised in homes with little or no religious foundation, which makes this renewed interest in faith especially remarkable,” says Schisler. “Despite growing up with little religious foundation, many young people are seeking God for themselves. That tells me people are looking for something lasting. The answer, ultimately, is Christ.”

A recent Fox News report highlighted a growing movement among Gen Z Catholics, especially in New York City, where parishes are seeing packed pews, rising youth attendance, and social events drawing hundreds of young adults. The report suggests many younger Americans are turning to church in search of community, stability, and spiritual grounding.

“There are many benefits that come from seeking God,” says Schisler. “Faith can bring clarity, peace, and a stronger sense of purpose during difficult times. Studies have also shown that people who practice religion often experience better emotional well-being and, in many cases, healthier, longer lives.”

Schisler believes many young adults are craving genuine connection at a time when loneliness has become increasingly common.

“Community matters,” Schisler adds. “The Church has always been about more than Sunday Mass. It’s about relationships, shared values, friendship, and knowing you are not walking through life alone.”

Faith, resilience, and redemption are also central themes in Schisler’s fiction. Her books explore characters facing difficult choices, personal struggles, and questions about what truly matters.

“People need a foundation to stand on,” says Schisler. “They need faith in Christ to tell them they have something to stand on. People hunger for purpose, whether they realize it or not. I think many young adults are discovering that faith offers something they did not know they were missing.”

Her upcoming novel, Limestone and Lace, is a romantic suspense set in Buffalo Springs, where mystery and unexpected challenges ultimately remind characters that faith can provide strength when life feels uncertain.

Beyond her writing, Schisler also helps others deepen their faith through spiritual pilgrimages. After recently completing a pilgrimage to Poland, she is preparing for her next journey to Champion, Wisconsin, home to the only Church-approved Marian apparition site in the United States, in Fall 2026.

As conversations continue about Gen Z’s renewed interest in faith, Schisler hopes younger generations continue to ask spiritual questions and remain open to the hope, peace, and foundation that faith in Christ can provide.

About the Author

Amy Schisler is an award-winning Catholic author, speaker, retreat leader, and pilgrimage coordinator whose work explores faith, family, resilience, and spiritual growth. The author of inspirational novels, children’s books, devotionals, and Bible studies, Schisler is known for weaving themes of hope, redemption, and personal transformation into stories that resonate with readers of all backgrounds. A former librarian and teacher, she holds degrees from Salisbury University and the University of Maryland, as well as a Certificate of Theology from the Augustine Institute. Based on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Schisler also leads pilgrimages and faith-based retreats designed to help others deepen their relationship with Christ

To learn more, click here: https://amyschislerauthor.com/

Amy Schisler is available for interviews.

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