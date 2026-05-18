Prokuria Names Joseph Som Global CEO to Lead AI-Powered Procurement Expansion

Leadership appointment strengthens global expansion and accelerates AI-powered procurement innovation following CenterPoint Group acquisition

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prokuria, an AI-driven procurement technology company recently acquired by CenterPoint Group, today announced the appointment of Joseph Som as Global Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Som will continue in his role as CEO of CenterPoint Group while also leading Prokuria’s global strategy, integration, and expansion.This appointment marks a strategic milestone following CenterPoint Group’s acquisition of Prokuria, aimed at creating a unified, AI-powered procurement ecosystem that combines group purchasing scale with advanced technology.As Global CEO of Prokuria, Som will oversee the company’s global operations, product innovation, and go-to-market strategy, with a focus on accelerating adoption of AI-powered sourcing, supplier management, and procurement automation solutions across North America, Europe, and beyond.“Prokuria is a critical part of our vision to redefine procurement through AI,” said Joseph Som. “By aligning leadership across both organizations, we are creating a seamless, global platform where technology, data, and group purchasing power come together. This allows us to move faster, innovate more aggressively, and deliver significantly greater value to our customers worldwide.”Som brings deep expertise in procurement strategy, group purchasing, and technology-enabled transformation. Under his leadership, CenterPoint Group has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional group purchasing services into AI-powered procurement software, including sourcing automation, analytics, and optimization tools.With Som now leading Prokuria globally, the combined organization will further integrate Prokuria’s AI capabilities into CenterPoint’s platform, enabling:- First Mover in AI-Powered Group Purchasing Solutions: Following the acquisition, CenterPoint members will gain access to AI-enabled tools designed to drive more precise savings at the line-item level, further positioning the organization at the forefront of innovation in group purchasing.- U.S. Scaling: With a well-established presence in Europe, Prokuria will now expand its scale and market reach in the United States, supported by a coordinated global growth strategy.- Expanded Global Presence: Continued growth across the U.S., Europe, and other international markets through a coordinated and scalable expansion strategy.- Enhanced Customer Value: Delivery of greater visibility, automation, and operational efficiency across the end-to-end procurement lifecycle.“This leadership structure reflects the next phase of our evolution,” Som added. “We are not just integrating companies, we are building a new category of procurement platform that combines AI, data, and global purchasing power.”The appointment also reinforces Prokuria’s transition from a high-growth European technology company into a core component of a global procurement platform, accelerating its mission to deliver intelligent, automated solutions at scale.For more information, visit www.prokuria.com or www.centerpointgroup.com About ProkuriaProkuria, a CenterPoint Group company, is an AI-driven procurement technology provider delivering intelligent sourcing, supplier management, and automation solutions to organizations worldwide.About CenterPoint GroupCenterPoint Group is a leading Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and procurement advisory firm that helps organizations lower everyday business costs through strategic sourcing, program optimization, and expert procurement services.

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