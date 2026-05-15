Nelson Counseling Launches New Website to Expand Access to Mental Health Services Across New Hampshire

Growing Hudson-based counseling practice combines compassionate in-person care with statewide telehealth therapy services

HUDSON, NH, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nelson Counseling, a growing New Hampshire counseling practice founded by Peter Nelson, MA, LCMHC, MLADC, has officially launched its new website, nelsoncounselingnh.com , making it easier for individuals, couples, families, and teens across New Hampshire to connect with accessible, compassionate mental health care.Originally founded as a solo counseling practice, Nelson Counseling has expanded into a growing team of clinicians with diverse backgrounds and specialties while maintaining a shared commitment to respectful, collaborative, and client-centered therapy.The launch comes at a time when access to mental health care remains a growing concern across New Hampshire. According to statewide behavioral health reports, many residents continue to experience long wait times and limited provider availability, particularly in underserved communities.Nelson Counseling’s expanded telehealth offerings aim to help reduce those barriers by providing flexible online therapy services to clients throughout New Hampshire.“Mental health support should feel accessible, personal, and grounded in genuine human connection,” said Peter Nelson, Founder of Nelson Counseling. “We created Nelson Counseling to provide a space where people feel respected, supported, and understood while working through life’s challenges. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on meeting people where they are and helping them move toward meaningful change.”Peter Nelson is a dual-licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor and Master Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor with more than fifteen years of experience helping individuals navigate healing, recovery, and personal growth. He earned his Master of Arts in Counseling and Health Psychology from William James College and is licensed to practice in both New Hampshire and Maine.Using a compassionate, person-centered approach, the Nelson Counseling team integrates evidence-based treatment methods tailored to each client’s goals, experiences, and needs.“Our team believes therapy works best when it’s collaborative, individualized, and built on trust,” Nelson said. “Whether someone is seeking support for the first time or continuing their mental health journey, we want them to know they do not have to navigate it alone.”The newly launched website offers an improved user experience with streamlined appointment requests, therapist information, service details, and expanded resources for prospective clients seeking counseling services in New Hampshire.Services offered by Nelson Counseling include:-Individual Counseling-Couples Counseling-Family Therapy-Addiction Counseling-Trauma-Informed Therapy-Anxiety & Depression Support-Telehealth Counseling Across New Hampshire-Counseling for Teens and Young AdultsClients have consistently praised the practice’s compassionate and supportive approach. One five-star review expressed in November 2025:“I can’t say enough good things about Nelson Counseling! The entire team is compassionate, professional, and truly dedicated to helping their clients grow and heal. The atmosphere is calm and comforting. I highly recommend Nelson Counseling to anyone looking for a safe space to work through challenges and make positive changes!” - Brian KeeganNelson Counseling is currently accepting new clients for both in-person appointments in Hudson, NH, and virtual counseling sessions statewide. To learn more about Nelson Counseling or request an appointment, visit nelsoncounselingnh.com.About Nelson CounselingNelson Counseling is a New Hampshire counseling practice based in Hudson, NH, providing compassionate, evidence-based therapy services for individuals, couples, families, teens, and adults. Founded by Peter Nelson, MA, LCMHC, MLADC, the practice offers both in-person and telehealth counseling services designed to support healing, personal growth, and long-term emotional well-being throughout the Granite State.

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