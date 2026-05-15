The Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Antibody Screening Market is projected grow to USD 1.47 billion by 2030, CAGR of 8.6%

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The Business Research Company’s Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) Antibody Screening Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The human leukocyte antigen (HLA) antibody screening market has gained significant traction recently, driven by advances in transplant medicine and rising global healthcare needs. As organ transplants become more common and technology advances, this market is set for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, leading regions, and key trends shaping the future of HLA antibody screening.

Market Size and Growth Outlook of the Human Leukocyte Antigen Antibody Screening Market

The HLA antibody screening market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $0.98 billion in 2025 to $1.06 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. This historical growth has been largely driven by an increase in organ transplant procedures, higher rates of end-stage organ failure, greater awareness of transplant rejection risks, the expansion of transfusion medicine, and technological progress in immunoassay platforms.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $1.47 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.6%. The forecast period’s growth is fueled by growing demand for precision in transplant matching, wider adoption of multiplex bead-based assay technologies, greater investment in transplant immunology research, expanding transplant programs in emerging economies, and innovations in automated HLA antibody screening systems. Key trends to watch include the increased use of single antigen bead assays for improved sensitivity, heightened focus on comprehensive pre-transplant immunological risk assessments, rising application of high-throughput flow cytometry in screening, broader implementation of post-transplant antibody monitoring protocols, and efforts toward standardizing HLA antibody detection methods.

Understanding Human Leukocyte Antigen Antibody Screening

HLA antibody screening is a specialized laboratory test designed to identify antibodies targeting human leukocyte antigen molecules circulating in a patient’s blood. These antibodies may develop from prior exposure to foreign HLA proteins, which can occur through blood transfusions, pregnancy, or previous organ transplants. By detecting these antibodies, HLA screening helps evaluate immunological risk and sensitization that could lead to complications in transplant compatibility or provoke immune reactions post-transplant.

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Main Factors Propelling Growth in the HLA Antibody Screening Market

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the HLA antibody screening market is the increasing number of organ transplantations performed worldwide. Organ transplantation rates refer to how many such procedures occur within a given population over a specific time frame, typically noted annually or per million people. This growth is largely due to the rising prevalence of chronic and end-stage diseases, which leads to more patients progressing to organ failure and subsequently requiring transplants. HLA antibody screening plays a crucial role by improving donor-recipient matching before transplantation, which helps minimize immune rejection risks, reduces graft failure, lowers complications, and enhances long-term outcomes. This also ensures better utilization of scarce donor organs. For example, in January 2025, the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration reported a 10.4% increase in lung transplant operations from 3,026 in 2023 to 3,340 in 2024. This illustrates how rising transplant volumes are directly encouraging market growth.

North America’s Leadership and Asia-Pacific’s Emerging Role in the HLA Antibody Screening Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the HLA antibody screening market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers multiple geographic areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a full view of regional dynamics and global market trends.

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