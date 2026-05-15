OneSync launches to Put Label-Level Power in the Hands of Independent Artists

OneSync Music Distribution Logo

OneSync gives independent artists free distribution, sync licensing, publishing admin, a beat marketplace, direct to consumer, and royalty advances up to $750K.

"OneSync empowers artists with unparalleled reach and cutting-edge intelligence, maximizing their impact and audience connection." - OneSync Team” — James Joyce

SANTA MONICA, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneSync Media LLC today announced the full public launch of OneSync, a free all-in-one music platform designed to hand independent artists and producers every tool the major labels have historically kept for themselves — global distribution, sync licensing, publishing administration, AI mastering, a beat marketplace, a direct-to-fan storefront, professional release campaigns, and royalty advances up to $750,000. No fees. No commission. No contracts.Available now at onesync.music, OneSync was built around one belief: the infrastructure that makes artists successful should belong to the artists, not the labels.Free Distribution to 400+ Platforms — Live in as Little as One HourOneSync delivers unlimited music distribution to more than 400 streaming and download platforms worldwide — Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Amazon Music, Tidal, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, Beatport, Pandora, Twitch, and hundreds more. Artists keep 100% of every royalty earned. Every free account includes ISRC and UPC codes, release scheduling, pre-save links, royalty splits, collaborator management, a real-time analytics dashboard, and YouTube Content ID — no upgrades required.Sync Licensing — TV, Film, Ads & GamesOneSync connects artists directly to sync licensing opportunities through a network of music supervisors and licensing agencies. Sync placements in television, film, commercials, and video games represent one of the most lucrative revenue streams in the music industry — and one that most distribution platforms don't offer at any price tier. OneSync includes it at no cost.Publishing Administration — Collect Every Dollar You're OwedOneSync's publishing administration service registers artists' compositions globally and actively collects every royalty stream owed to them: mechanical, performance, and sync. Most independent artists unknowingly leave money uncollected every month without proper publishing admin. OneSync closes that gap automatically, for free.AI Mastering — Professional Sound, No Studio RequiredEvery release on OneSync includes AI-powered mastering at no additional cost — the same caliber of service competitors like DistroKid and TuneCore charge extra for. Artists get release-ready, professionally mastered audio without booking studio time or hiring an engineer.Beat Marketplace — Zero Fees, Instant PayoutsThe OneSync Beat Marketplace is a fully featured storefront where producers worldwide list and sell beats across exclusive, non-exclusive, and lease license tiers — with zero platform fees and zero revenue share. Artists can search across genres including Trap, Drill, R&B, Boom Bap, Afrobeat, Lo-Fi, Pop, and more, filtering by BPM, mood, and trending styles, and license instantly without leaving the platform. Producers receive payouts directly to their bank the moment a sale is made.OneSync Fans — Own Your Fan EconomyOneSync Fans gives artists a direct-to-fan storefront where they sell albums, singles, EPs, merchandise, bundles, event tickets, and tiered fan subscriptions — and keep 100% of every dollar. No algorithm. No middleman. Artists can offer exclusive drops, early-access releases, and direct messaging to subscribers, building a revenue stream that is entirely their own.Release Campaigns — Indie to White GloveFor artists ready to push a release further, OneSync offers professional promotional campaigns starting at $79.99. The Indie Release campaign delivers 50+ curator submissions and genre-targeted playlist pitching over seven days. The Pro Release scales to 150+ submissions and advanced analytics over 14 days. The Superstar Release includes 300+ curator submissions, a dedicated campaign representative, social media promotion, and radio promotion over 21 days. For artists who want the full major-label treatment, the Gold and Platinum packages deliver press release distribution to 500+ journalists, pitching to outlets including The FADER, HipHopDX, Complex, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and Billboard, coordinated influencer campaigns, college and digital radio promotion, and up to 60 days of dedicated senior marketing support.Royalty Advances up to $750,000Qualifying artists can access cash advances against future royalty earnings — up to $750,000 — with no label deal and no rights transfer required. OneSync's Elite Partner Program is open to artists with 100,000 or more monthly streams, 10,000 or more followers, and five or more releases, and includes priority distribution, a dedicated account manager, custom marketing campaigns, sync licensing opportunities, and advance eligibility.Trusted by Artists, Built for IndependenceSince its beta phase, OneSync has distributed music on behalf of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, The Game, King Combs, Cash Cobain, Dizzy Wright, Capella Grey, and more — proving the platform performs at every level

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