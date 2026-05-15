AngelSchool.vc Launches 3-Part Masterclass to Help Early-stage Investors Master Venture Investing

Jed Ng, Founder of Angel School Learn with Venture for Investors Masterclass Join an angel syndicate of 1500+ LPs

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angel School, the premier accelerator for angels, is pleased to announce the release of the new edition of Venture Investing for Angels Masterclass . It’s an absolutely free 3-part series designed for aspiring and seasoned angel investors to hone their venture investing skills.This course, currently available for enrolment through AngelSchool.vc, is for people who want to pursue angel investing. Whether you have just begun investing or you have been at it for a couple of years, you can enroll in this program. Enrolment is completely free, and upon completion of the program, participants will receive a Certificate of Accomplishment. Additionally, this course is a great supplement to Angel School’s popular Venture Fundamentals program for those seeking a deeper dive into early-stage investing.A CURRICULUM BUILT FOR THE REAL WORLDVenture Investing for Angels Masterclass covers the competencies needed to become a successful angel investor. This class will provide participants with the know-how to operate across four key areas: deal generation, startup valuation, due diligence, and venture math. These concepts are based on frameworks applicable to real-life situations for investors.Unlike conventional finance courses, this masterclass focuses on the unique dynamics of early-stage investments. Here, risks are high, information is limited, and the ability to spot and act on great deals is what sets top investors apart. At the end of the 3-part course, students will have learned the fundamentals of angel investing. This knowledge will be valuable for investors considering building their own angel syndicate LEARN DIRECTLY FROM A PROVEN SUPER ANGELThe key to the masterclass lies in its creator, Jed Ng, who founded Angel School and is one of the most accredited self-made angel investors operating today. Jed’s story reflects both his conviction and his success. He has successfully invested in two early-stage companies that later became unicorns.Beyond his investment track record, Jed brings deep operational experience to his teaching. As a tech operator, he played a central role in building the world's largest API Marketplace with an a16z-backed startup, giving him a rare, dual perspective as both a builder and a backer of high-growth ventures.In 2020, Jed channeled his expertise into a new mission: democratizing access to angel investing education. He founded his own angel syndicate, which has since grown to more than 1500 limited partners (LPs) globally, making it one of the largest investor communities in the venture ecosystem.That same vision led to the creation of Angel School, a platform built for aspiring investors. It guides them from learning the basics of angel investing to writing their first check and eventually leading their own syndicate.“People think that angel investing only happens among the super-rich or people with access to the inner circle,” said Jed Ng, founder of Angel School. “That’s why we created the masterclass, along with other programs like Venture Fundamentals and Syndicate Blueprint, to show that that’s not true. With the right knowledge, anybody can evaluate deals, create an interesting portfolio, and eventually become the leader of their own angel syndicate.”WHY THIS MASTERCLASS, WHY NOWThis launch comes at a broader turning point in the investment landscape. As venture capital becomes increasingly accessible to retail investors through angel syndicates and other channels, demand for practical education on effective investing has grown significantly. Yet most existing programs remain either prohibitively expensive or overly academic, primarily designed for institutional audiences.Angel School's free masterclass directly fills that gap. By removing the cost barrier and grounding the curriculum in real experience — the same principles underpinning Venture Fundamentals — the program positions itself as the most accessible and credible entry point into angel investing available today. Whether a participant's goal is to write smarter checks or eventually launch their own angel syndicate, this masterclass lays the essential groundwork.Upon completing all three parts of the masterclass program, learners will receive an individual Certificate of Accomplishment from Angel School. The certificate is recognized within the investor community and signals both commitment and competence to prospective co-investors and startup founders.HOW TO ENROLLThe Venture Investing for Angels Masterclass is now accepting applications. This class will be absolutely free to participate in, with access available from anywhere in the world. Angel investors can apply to enroll by visiting AngelSchool.vc.ABOUT ANGELSCHOOL.VCAngelSchool.vc is the ultimate accelerator for Angel Investors - from 1st check to leading syndicates as ‘Super Angels’. They give venture investors world-class training, a global community, and build their track record as members of our Investment Committee (IC). The AngelSchool.vc Syndicate is backed by 1500+ LPs and deploys $MNs annually.

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