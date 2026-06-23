American IRA Hosts Paul Thompson for Webinar on Acquiring Commercial Real Estate Without Traditional Bank Financing

Learn creative seller financing strategies for acquiring cash-flowing commercial real estate without relying on banks.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Paul David Thompson, focused on acquiring commercial real estate using creative financing strategies outside of traditional bank lending.After leaving a 17-year corporate career, Thompson built a real estate portfolio that includes single-family rentals, apartments, RV parks, and self-storage facilities by using seller financing and direct-to-owner deal structures. In this webinar, he will explain how investors can approach commercial real estate acquisitions without relying on conventional financing or highly competitive listed deals.The discussion will explore Thompson’s “Bankless Deal Architecture” approach, including strategies for structuring seller-financed transactions with little or no money down, negotiating using a three-option letter of intent (LOI) framework, and identifying opportunities created by aging property owners seeking flexible exits. Attendees will also gain insight into how self-directed retirement accounts may fit into creative real estate investing strategies.The presentation is intended for investors seeking alternative ways to scale into commercial real estate while improving flexibility, cash flow, and long-term financial independence.What You’ll Learn:1. Bankless DealsOverview of how investors can identify opportunities through direct owner conversations and creative acquisition strategies outside of traditional bank financing.2. Seller-Financed FreedomLearn how seller financing structures can provide greater flexibility and help investors acquire cash-flowing properties with creative terms.3. IRA Deal PowerIntroduction to how self-directed IRAs may be used in creative real estate transactions and why proper education and structure are important.Event: June 24th at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.com/paulthompson/ Register to Access:• Early Access Recording• A First Look at What’s in The Works• Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

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