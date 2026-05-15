SeniorCRE® Launches the First Unified Operating System for the Post–Point-Solution Era of Senior Living and Care

SeniorCRE today announced general availability of its unified operating system for senior living and care

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SeniorCRE, LLC today announced the general availability of its unified senior living operating system — the first platform purpose-built to replace the fragmented stack of point solutions that has defined senior housing software for the past two decades. The release marks what the company calls "the end of the point-solution era" for senior living and care.

For years, operators have stitched together a separate EHR, eMAR, CRM, accounting ledger, payroll system, scheduling tool, agency-labor platform, deal-management tool, and investor-reporting spreadsheet — each with its own data model, its own login, and its own monthly invoice. SeniorCRE consolidates all of it into a single AI-native platform with one shared data layer, one identity model, and one source of truth from holding company down to the individual community, resident, shift, and dollar.

The SeniorCRE operating system unifies more than fifteen workflow categories that operators previously purchased separately:

• Clinical: EHR, eMAR with controlled-substance reconciliation, MDS, PDPM, QAPI, and CMS Quality Measure tracking

• Operations: Bed board, admissions and discharge lifecycle, maintenance, dining, transportation, and incident management

• Workforce: Scheduling, time and labor, agency-spend reduction, turnover prediction, payroll forecasting, and the Workforce Risk Intelligence Engine (WRIE)

• Revenue: Resident billing, payer rules, Medicaid and Medicare workflows, accounts receivable, and a full general ledger with period close

• Sales & CRM: Lead routing, tour management, reputation and review aggregation, and family communications

• Capital markets: Deal flow, due diligence, NDA-to-OM access, broker transparency, and an institutional investor and REIT reporting layer

Every module shares the same canonical data layer, meaning a labor variance in a single community automatically flows through to portfolio dashboards, investor reports, covenant tracking, and acquisition models — without exports, reconciliation, or middleware.

Why now: the point-solution era is over

Operators with portfolios of five or more communities now report running between eight and twelve distinct vendors to operate a single building. The cost is no longer just license fees — it is the data fragmentation those tools create, which has become the primary obstacle to AI adoption, capital alignment, and operational discipline in senior housing.

"The senior living industry didn't choose fragmentation — it inherited it. Operators bought the best EHR, the best CRM, the best accounting tool, and ended up with the worst data. You cannot run AI, you cannot underwrite acquisitions, and you cannot align with institutional capital on top of fifteen disconnected systems. SeniorCRE was built from day one as one platform, with one data model, so the entire industry can finally move forward." - John Hauber, Founder and CEO of SeniorCRE.

Built for institutional capital alignment

SeniorCRE's unified architecture is designed to address what institutional investors — including open-end funds, REITs, and private equity sponsors — have repeatedly identified as the structural barrier to scaling capital deployment in senior housing: the inability to see clean, comparable, real-time operating data across an operator's portfolio.

The platform's investor and REIT layer surfaces operational signal — labor variance, occupancy velocity, payer mix shifts, covenant exposure, and quality measure trends — directly to capital partners with appropriate role-based access, eliminating the lag between operations and investor reporting that has historically made senior housing harder to underwrite than other commercial real estate sectors.

AI-native, not AI-bolted

Because SeniorCRE was built on a single canonical data layer rather than assembled from acquired point products, AI workflows — including clinical documentation pull-forward, agency-labor reduction, turnover prediction, and acquisition due-diligence acceleration — operate against the full operational dataset rather than narrow vertical slices. This is the same architectural difference that separated cloud-native enterprise software from on-premise incumbents in adjacent industries a decade ago.

Availability

The SeniorCRE unified intelligent operating system is generally available today to senior living and care operators in the United States. Multi-community operators, regional and national portfolios, REITs, and institutional sponsors can request access at seniorcre.com.

About SeniorCRE®

SeniorCRE, LLC is deploying the operating intelligence layer for senior living and care. The company's AI-native platform connects clinical, operational, workforce, financial, sales, real estate, and capital-markets workflows into one unified environment for operators, brokers, REITs, investors, and institutional capital partners. SeniorCRE helps the industry move beyond fragmented point solutions toward clearer visibility, faster decision-making, and stronger portfolio performance. Learn more at seniorcre.com.

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