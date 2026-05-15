MyCommunityToday Launches AI-Powered Local Coupons & Deals with Deal Chief for Smarter Community Savings

Deal Chief helps personalize the Local Coupons & Deals experience by identifying promotions that align with user interests, activity, and nearby availability, making it easier for users.” — said Saied Agahi, CEO of MyCommunityToday

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCommunityToday announced the launch of its Local Coupons & Deals feature, a location-based savings solution designed to help users discover relevant offers, discounts, and promotions from nearby businesses. The feature is supported by the platform’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine, Deal Chief , which helps users identify local deals based on location, interests, engagement behavior, and community activity.The Local Coupons & Deals feature is integrated across the MyCommunityToday mobile and web applications, enabling users to access curated local offers in categories including food, retail, services, health, and entertainment. According to MyCommunityToday, the feature is intended to simplify local deal discovery while supporting community businesses through targeted visibility and engagement.AI-Supported Discovery of Local DealsDeal Chief supports the Local Coupons & Deals feature by:-> Analyzing user preferences, interests, and location signals-> Prioritizing relevant nearby offers and promotions-> Highlighting trending and high-engagement deals within the community-> Continuously refining recommendations based on user interactionThis functionality is designed to help users identify offers that are more relevant to their daily needs while reducing exposure to unrelated promotions.Location-Based and Community-Focused OffersThe Local Coupons & Deals feature provides users with:-> Exclusive neighborhood-specific discounts-> Flash deals from nearby businesses-> Seasonal and event-based promotions-> Trending community offers gaining user engagementEach coupon includes structured details such as discount value, validity period, redemption instructions, and participating business information.Digital Coupon Wallet and Easy RedemptionUsers can save and organize offers through a built-in digital coupon wallet available within the platform. Coupons can be redeemed through supported in-store and online experiences, helping users access promotions without additional steps or third-party tools.Business Tools for Local MerchantsMyCommunityToday stated that local businesses can create and manage deals directly through the platform. Businesses can:-> Publish offers in real time-> Set usage limits and expiration dates-> Monitor redemption activity and engagement-> Access analytics related to offer performanceThese tools are intended to help businesses improve local visibility, customer engagement, and promotional effectiveness.Integrated Across Mobile and Web ApplicationsThe Local Coupons & Deals feature is available through both the MyCommunityToday mobile application and web platform. Deal Chief supports personalization across these touchpoints, helping users receive consistent and location-aware recommendations.Ongoing DevelopmentMyCommunityToday indicated that future updates may include additional personalization capabilities, expanded deal categories, and enhanced merchant tools as part of continued platform development.About Deal ChiefDeal Chief is an AI engine developed by MyCommunityToday. It helps users discover relevant local deals and offers by analyzing location, interests, engagement behavior, and community activity.About MyCommunityTodayMyCommunityToday is a community centered technology company offering an innovative appless app platform that connects users with local businesses services and neighborhood resources. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence custom digital solutions SEO optimization services and a community first philosophy MyCommunityToday empowers merchants with enterprise grade technology while providing users with a personalized and meaningful local digital experience.Media Contact:Phone: 1-877-I-GO-MYCTEmail: contacts@mycommunity.todayWebsite: https://gomycommunity.com

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