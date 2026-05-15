Get on Board: Your Safety Starts with SMART Habits During National Safe Boating Week

Borrow a life jacket for free at one of the life jacket loaner stations that can be found at a waterway near you. Photo from California State Parks.

SACRAMENTO — As the 2026 boating season begins, California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is reminding Californians to prioritize safety on the water during National Safe Boating Week (May 15–22).

With millions of people enjoying California’s beaches, lakes and rivers each year, taking simple precautions, such as wearing a life jacket, can be the critical difference between a safe day on the water or one with a tragic outcome.

“California offers incredible boating opportunities, but conditions can change quickly,” said DBW Deputy Director Ramona Fernandez. “Wearing a life jacket, checking weather and water conditions prior to departure and staying alert are the easiest ways to protect yourself and your family.”

DBW encourages all boaters and paddlers to follow these SMART safety tips:

S – Safety: Always wear a properly fitted, U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket. According to the U.S. Coast Guard's 2024 Recreational Boating Statistics, 87% of drowning victims were not wearing a personal flotation device. California law requires children under 13 to wear a life jacket on a moving vessel. If you don’t have a life jacket, there are life jacket loaner stations at many waterways near you. Borrow the life jacket for the day and return it when you’re done.

M – Monitor Weather and Water Conditions: Check weather and water conditions before and during your trip. Review water conditions with local waterway managers and be informed of the weather by checking NOAA marine forecasts and other reputable sites. Always dress for the water temperature to protect against cold water shock.

A – Avoid Alcohol and Drugs. Alcohol and drugs impair judgment and reaction time. Boating under the influence is illegal and dangerous for operators and passengers alike.

R – Review Rules and Required Equipment. The ABCs of California Boating is an excellent resource for staying up to date on rules and required equipment.Ensure your vessel is equipped with required safety gear, including life jackets and an engine cut-off switch when applicable. Even non-motorized vessels must carry essential safety equipment when operating on California waterways. All paddle craft users, including people using kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddleboards, are required to carry a properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for each person on board, a sound-signaling device such as a whistle and a white light when operating between sunset and sunrise or in limited visibility. Having the right equipment on board helps paddlers stay visible, communicate in emergencies and be prepared for changing conditions on the water.

T – Take a Safe Boating Course and Tell Someone. All operators of motorized vessels, regardless of age, are required to complete a safe boating course and carry a California Boater Card. Learn more at CaliforniaBoaterCard.com. Before heading out, tell someone your plan. Share your trip details, route and expected return time with a trusted contact. This information is critical in an emergency.

The Division also reminds boaters that it’s everyone’s responsibility to help protect our waterways. Practice clean and green boating. Prevent fuel spills, properly dispose of waste and recycle fishing line at designated stations.

Boaters and recreationists can also do their part in combating the spread of invasive mussels by following watercraft inspections and remembering to “clean, drain and dry” their watercraft before entering and leaving waterways. Learn more from DWR’s video series about golden mussels, tips on how boaters can stop the spread and what to expect during a mussel inspection. Additionally, DBW maintains a list of reservoir contacts and watercraft inspection information.

Whether you're sailing, fishing, paddling or cruising, DBW encourages everyone to stay informed, prepared and safety-focused throughout the boating season.

To kick off National Safe Boating Week, join “Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day” tomorrow, May 15, by wearing your life jacket, snapping a photo and sharing it on social media using #WearYourLifeJacketAtWorkDay.

For more information, visit BoatCalifornia.com and SafeBoatingCampaign.com.

Borrow a life jacket for free at one of the life jacket loaner stations that can be found at a waterway near you. Photo from California State Parks.

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California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.