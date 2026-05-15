California State Parks Offers Free Admission to Veterans, Active Duty and Reserve Military Members on Memorial Day

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SACRAMENTO — California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans and active duty and reserve military members by offering free admission to 145 participating state parks on Memorial Day – Monday, May 25. The full list of participating parks can be found at parks.ca.gov/MemorialDay2026.

“Memorial Day is a time to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who have served our nation,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “We are honored to welcome veterans and active and reserve military members into California’s state parks, where we hope these special places provide space to recharge, reconnect and be surrounded by the natural beauty they have helped protect for all.”

Veterans, active duty and reserve military personnel must show a valid military ID or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, to receive free admission.

Participating parks include Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park in Sacramento County, Clear Lake State Park in Lake County, Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area in San Benito County, and San Buenaventura State Beach in Ventura County.

AB 150 (Olsen), signed by Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. in 2013, authorized California State Parks to offer veterans, active duty and reserve military personnel from the United States Armed Forces and the National Guard of any state a reduced or free day use at participating state parks on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

(Clockwise from top) Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park, Clear Lake State Park, Hollister Hills Vehicular Recreation Area and San Buenaventura State Beach are among the 145 state park units offering free admission to veterans and active and reserve military members on Memorial Day. Photos from California State Parks.

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California State Parks provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high quality outdoor recreation.