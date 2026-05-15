Detailed results of gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2026

MACAU, May 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the economy of the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) showed steady and promising growth in the first quarter of 2026, underpinned by a notable increase in exports of services due to surging visitor arrivals amid the Lunar New Year holidays and a series of festive events. The revised figure for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) stood at MOP107.56 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up by 7.1% year-on-year in real terms. The overall economic output corresponded to 90.3% of the total in the same period of 2019.

Analysed by major component, total exports of services increased by 12.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, fuelled by a 13.7% rise in visitor arrivals; exports of other tourism services and gaming services recorded respective growth of 17.5% and 13.0%. With respect to merchandise trade, exports and imports of goods rose by 1.1% and 5.8% year-on-year respectively.

As regards domestic demand, private consumption expenditure grew by 3.4% year-on-year in the first quarter, while government final consumption expenditure reduced by 2.8%. Gross fixed capital formation fell by 21.0% as private construction and public construction decreased.