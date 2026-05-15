Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca – April 2026

MACAU, May 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (15 May) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP232.8 billion (USD28.84 billion) at the end of April 2026. The reserves decreased by 3.9% from the revised value of MOP242.2 billion (USD30.00 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-April 2026 represented 10 times the currency in circulation or 84.7% of the Macao pataca M2 at end-March 2026.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca dropped 0.74 points month-on-month and 4.07 points year-on-year to 99.6 in April 2026, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the Macao pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.