Rental statistics for the first quarter of 2026

MACAU, May 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average rent per square metre of usable area for residential units decreased by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter to MOP140 in the first quarter of 2026. Besides, the average rents for shops (MOP467), office units (MOP274) and industrial units (MOP117) went down by 1.2%, 1.5% and 2.2% respectively from the previous quarter.

As regards residential units, the average rents for those in Barca (MOP119) and Baixa de Macau (MOP119) fell by 1.5% and 0.3% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the average rents for those in NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP148) and ZAPE (MOP123) grew by 0.8% and 0.7% respectively. With respect to usable area, the average rent for residential units with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres (MOP139) dropped by 0.6% from the previous quarter, while the average rents for those with a floor area between 100 and 149.9 square metres (MOP130) and for those with an area of 150 square metres or more (MOP124) both rose by 0.2%.

The average rents for shops in Barca (MOP306) and Horta e Costa & Ouvidor Arriaga (MOP443) showed respective decreases of 2.4% and 1.1% quarter-on-quarter, owing to relatively low rents of new leases. Meanwhile, the average rents for shops in Baixa de Macau (MOP656) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP439) increased by 1.2% and 0.7% respectively.

In comparison with the first quarter of 2025, the average rent for residential units grew by 0.9%, whereas the average rents for office units, industrial units and shops fell by 5.3%, 4.7% and 3.4% respectively.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declarations of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc.