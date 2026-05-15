Director-General Phindile Baleni announces recipients of National Orders

Presidency announces recipients of National Orders

It is my privilege as Chancellor of the National Orders to announce the names of those South Africans and foreign nationals who will be awarded National Orders at an investiture ceremony to be held on Tuesday, 19 May 2026.

National Orders are the highest awards that our country, through the President, bestows on our citizens and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed towards the advancement of democracy and who have made a significant impact on improving the lives of South Africans.

The National Orders also recognise the contributions made by individuals who contributed and continue to contribute to the building of a non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa as envisaged in our Constitution. His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa will bestow on deserving recipients: the Order of Ikhamanga, the Order of the Baobab, the Order of Mapungubwe, and the Order of the Companions of OR Tambo.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Order will be bestowed in Gold on:

MR JOHAN RASSIE ERASMUS: For his inspirational leadership in national and international rugby that has propelled the Springboks to repeated Rugby World Cup Championships. Victory on the field of play has advanced social cohesion among South Africans and raised the nation’s esteem in the international community.

MR WOUTER KELLERMAN: For his outstanding personal achievements as a flautist, composer and arranger and his contribution to community development by leveraging

music as a means to motivate young people to flourish through musical expression. He has demonstrated the power of music as a universal language that is able to unify South Africans and bring people across geographical and cultural borders together in appreciation of heartfelt art.

MR TODD MATSHIKIZA (POSTHUMOUS): For his contribution to the liberation and cultural enrichment of South Africa through his multidimensional creativity as a journalist, composer, jazz pianist and music educator. His establishment of the Todd Matshikiza School of Music, his powerful journalism in Drum Magazine and his development of the score of the musical King Kong reflect a full life and a full contribution to the betterment of our nation.

PROF KHABAJANE (KHABI) VIVIAN MNGOMA (POSTHUMOUS): For his contribution to music as a scholar, conductor and teacher who established the Music Department at the University of Zululand in 1975 and originated music competitions and clinics that remain treasured by conductors, performers and audiences to this day.

MR JEREMIAH KIPPIE MOROLONG MOEKETSI (POSTHUMOUS): For his contribution to the development and popularity of jazz in South Africa and its integration into the genre internationally. As an alto saxophonist he was one of a generation of luminaries who shaped South Africa’s modern jazz style through innovative composition and uniquely South African improvisation.

MS QUEENETH MARIA NDABA (POSTHUMOUS): In recognition of her outstanding support for established performers and nurturing of emerging artists from Dorkay House, the creative community’s refuge amid the onslaught of apartheid. Ms Ndaba offered her arts administration capabilities to artists at home and in exile, while she remained a committed and unmovable resident of Dorkay House, and an icon of resistance and resilience.

MR MOLEFE PHETO (POSTHUMOUS): For his contribution to multiple areas of performative art from drama to music and literature. He co-founded MDALI – Music, Drama, Art and Literature Institute and Mihloti Black Theatre, which dominated the cultural milieu during the 1970s. During repression, he was to exile in Britain where he became a founder member of the Black Consciousness Movement of Azania and continued to engage in the struggle for the freedom of the people of South Africa.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

MR JONATHAN KENNETH BUTLER: For his contribution to the arts and music in particular, as a jazz, R&B and gospel singer, songwriter and producer. From humble beginnings in Athlone, Cape Town, he gained a national profile as a teen performer and developed a career that made him a respected and sought-after studio artist and concert performer. He has used his music and faith as a creative tool to communicate with diverse international audiences.

MR JONNY MBIZO DYANI (POSTHUMOUS): For his outstanding contribution to musical arts as a jazz double bassist, vocalist and recording artist, notably with The Blue Notes jazz band who fled South Africa in 1964 to perform around the world as free artists His versatile talent served to promote and highlight South Africa’s gift to the world.

MS ANDISWA PRECIOUS GEBASHE: For her contribution to the often-marginalised Deaf community. She has worked diligently to break barriers, make national events accessible, and ensure that the Deaf community is represented in arts, media, and education. Andiswa embodies the values of inclusivity, nation-building and human rights.

MR NORMAN HLABANE: For his contribution in the sport of boxing where he delighted many with his 21 fights as a professional. He mentored many and inspired young men to train and enter the ring. His commitment to youth development through sport is commendable.

DR TREVOR JONES: For his contribution to musical arts and cinema through his composition of highly acclaimed scores for internationally successful films, and for opening his home in London as a place of refuge for many comrades of the liberation movement.

DR OLIVER KGADIME MATSEPE (POSTHUMOUS): For his contribution to the storytelling of South Africa. His prose is characterised by an impulse towards symbolic formulation, expression, and understanding of the desire for symbolic experience. It

is also reflective of ongoing events in human relations and dynamics, simultaneously promoting and preserving cultural heritage.

MR OSCAR “OSKIDO” MDLONGWA For creating opportunities for young musicians, as an extension of his own success as a DJ, record producer, entrepreneur and kwaito pioneer.

PROF. DEUTERONOMY BHEKINKOSI ZEBLON NTULI: For his enormous contribution in preservation of language through his incomparable translations from English to isiZulu. He translated many works into isiZulu. His notable translation works include Nelson Mandela's Long Walk to Freedom, which he retitled Uhambo Olude Oluya eNkululekweni, and Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet, which he retitled Mphulopethi.

MR BENJAMIN JOHN PETER TYAMZASHE (POSTHUMOUS): For his significant contributions to South Africa’s cultural heritage and the inspiration he provided to generations of musicians and music lovers alike. His impact extends beyond the music sphere, as he played a vital role in nation-building, social cohesion, and community development through his art.

The Order will be bestowed in Bronze on:

MR GAVIN JAMES KRASTIN: In recognition of his outstanding contributions to performance art, curation and arts education in South Africa. Mr Krastin is a pioneering live art practitioner whose work profoundly challenges, enriches and expands the cultural, intellectual and political landscapes of the country.

MS DALENE MATTHEE (POSTHUMOUS): For her excellent contribution to South African literature and cultural heritage more broadly, that has taken South African stories to global audiences. Her craft of telling stories preserves our cultural heritage. While she recognised the importance of using accessible language, she also encouraged the use of mother-tongue for full expression and nuance in her storytelling. Her work has stood the test of time and remains popular and relevant.

MR SAMUEL MHANGWANI: For his excellent contribution in the arts and culture. His dedication to promoting jazz music has made South Africa destination for jazz

enthusiasts globally. The annual concerts he organises have become imbedded in the cultural milieu of our country. He not only concentrated onart but also played a significant role in the anti-apartheid movement, using music as a powerful tool to speak truth to power.

The Order of the Baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and the economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

The Order will be bestowed in Gold on:

PROFESSOR CHABANI NOEL MANGANYI (POSTHUMOUS): For his contribution as a thought leader and intellectual activist in terms of Black Consciousness and Black identity. This is a role he pursued from his early adulthood through various professional endeavours.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

PROFESSOR KUBEDI PATRICK MOKHOBO: For leaving an indelible mark on the academic and medical communities. His trailblazing work in cardiology is a testament to his resilience and passion for medicine. His unwavering dedication has not only shaped the medical field but has also uplifted communities.

The Order will be bestowed in Bronze on:

PROF PUMLA GOBODO-MADIKIZELA: For her contribution to the field of social cohesion through her powerful work on conflict resolution and the concept of unsolicited forgiveness. Her corpus of work on the psychology of forgiveness has been recognised internationally, bridging public ideology and deeply personal introspection.

The Order of Luthuli recognizes dedication to a non-racial, non-sexist, and democratic South Africa

The Order will be bestowed in Gold on:

MR JACK SIMONS (POSTHUMOUS): For the brave and relentless fight for the liberation of all South Africans. Simons and his wife were advocates for the liberation

movement. They made a mark on South African historiography with their work amongst marginalised communities during apartheid and contributed immensely to our peaceful transition to democracy.

MS RAY ALEXANDER SIMONS (POSTHUMOUS): For the brave and relentless fight for the liberation of all South Africans. Simons and her husband Jack were advocates for the liberation movement who built communities and contributed immensely to our peaceful transition to democracy.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

MS MMAGAUTA MOLEFE: For her contribution to the struggle against repression during the apartheid regime. She is renowned for her roles as an activist, philanthropist, and community leader. She is a former detainee of the notorious John Vorster Square and producer of the documentary about the women detained there titled:” SURVIVING JOHN VORSTER SQUARE”

MR CAIPHUS NYOKA (POSTHUMOUS): For his contribution to the struggle against the apartheid regime. He selflessly paid the ultimate price for standing up against inhuman and unjust laws. He sacrificed his life for all South African to be free and live with dignity. Beyond the grave he inspired the quest for justice, which resulted in his murderers being convicted four decades later.

The Order will be bestowed in Bronze on:

MS ADELE KIRSTEN: For her contribution to the advancement of peace and community safety. She was a founding member of the End Conscription Campaign, supporting young white men who refused to serve in the apartheid army. She was also a founding member and longtime director of Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) – an organisation committed to creating a safer, more peaceful country by reducing gun violence. Under her leadership, Gun Free South Africa is recognised as a leader in evidence-based violence prevention advocacy that advances peace through policy reforms.

The Order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have accomplished excellence and exceptional achievement to the benefit of South Africa and beyond.

The Order will be bestowed in Gold on:

PROFESSOR TULIO DE OLIVEIRA: For his contribution in the field of scientific research with a groundbreaking discovery of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. His discovery put South Africa on the international stage with cutting edge research and a swift response to prevent infection and possible deaths in our country and globally.

PROFESSOR SALIM ABDOOL KARIM: For your contribution to medical science and public health, particularly in respect of HIV/Aids and tuberculosis research, and health policy development which is placing South Africa on the international stage. Your tireless leadership and swift response during the COVID-19 pandemic was outstanding and commendable.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

PROF KEERTAN DHEDA: For his contribution in scientific research, specifically pulmonology, that has enabled improved management globally of tuberculosis and other respiratory infections. He is an acclaimed international expert whose combination of cutting-edge research and clinical prowess has produced numerous scientific breakthroughs and shaped public health policy in many countries, enhancing community health.

PROFESSOR VUKOSI NTSAKISI MARIVATE: For his excellent contributions to data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and natural language processing (NLP) that have significantly advanced both national and continental technological capabilities.

The Order will be bestowed in Bronze on:

PROF PRISCILLA BAKER: For her contribution to scientific research. She is well recognised internationally as a scientific leader and knowledge advocate for science and technology. She is active in the advancement of public understanding and implementation of electro-analytical chemistry through community engagements and media interaction on both radio and television.

PROF KAREN SLIWA-HAHNLE: For her contribution to global understanding of cardiovascular diseases, including cardiac disease in pregnancy. As a cardiologist, her

pioneering research has deepened international understanding of cardiovascular conditions that are common in Africa and induced policy changes in a broad range of countries. Her work has shaped guidelines that significantly reduced maternal mortality in Africa and beyond.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals and other foreign dignitaries for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an Order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support.

The Order will be bestowed in Silver on:

MS TERESA HILLARY CLARKE (USA): For her contribution as a friend of South Africa. Clarke has provided leadership in education, human rights, media, investment promotion and the arts. She has dedicated her life’s work to helping South Africans, most importantly through founding and leading the Student Sponsorship Programme of South Africa.

MR PIERRE MAGNEE (THE NETHERLANDS): For being a loyal and active ally to the liberation movement, who risked life and limb while working for the liberation struggle inside South Africa.

MR ANTONIO CORDEIRO GOMEZ (MOZAMBIQUE) (posthumously): For his contribution as a loyal friend to the liberation movement, who supported anti-apartheid activists while he faced significant risks.

PROF CHERIF KEITA (MALI): For his preservation of the life story and legacy of South Africa’s historical figure Nokuthela Dube. Ms Dube was an outstanding woman who in the 1890s played a pioneering role in the formation of the African National Congress and in education and journalism, including raising funds in the United States. Malian-born Prof Keita’s documentary film on Nokuthela Dube and his broader interest in the people of South Africa has brought to life our country’s courage under siege.

MS NAOMI KLEINFELD (THE NETHERLANDS): For being a loyal active ally to the liberation movement who risked life and limb by working inside South Africa for the liberation of the oppressed majority of citizens.

We congratulate the recipients and call on all South Africans to join us in celebrating these of outstanding South Africans and distinguished friends of South Africa.

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