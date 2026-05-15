Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visits the family of the car accident victims
Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday, 15 May visit the family of the victims of the Bela Bela tragic car accident to personally pay homage and offer condolences to the grieving family.
Details of the visit are as follows:
Date: Friday, 15 May 2026
Time: 8h00
Venue: Bela Bela Extension 5, Waterberg District - Limpopo Province
For more information and media enquiries:
Mr Foster Mohale
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 072 432 3792
Mr Sello Lediga
Health Ministry Spokesperson
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