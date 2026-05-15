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Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visits the family of the car accident victims

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will on Friday, 15 May visit the family of the victims of the Bela Bela tragic car accident to personally pay homage and offer condolences to the grieving family.

 

Details of the visit are as follows:

 

Date:     Friday, 15 May 2026

Time:     8h00

Venue:  Bela Bela Extension 5, Waterberg District - Limpopo Province

 

For more information and media enquiries:

Mr Foster Mohale

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 072 432 3792

 

Mr Sello Lediga

Health Ministry Spokesperson

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Minister Aaron Motsoaledi visits the family of the car accident victims

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