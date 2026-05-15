Alona Lebedieva: Uzbekistan Is Shaping an Important Platform for Discussing Human Capital and Development

Alona Lebedieva photos by Tokhirjon Istatov, UzA

KYIV, UKRAINE, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holding of the 2nd Asian Women’s Forum in Bukhara shows that the issue of women’s leadership in Central Asia is increasingly being viewed not only in a social context, but also through an economic lens. This was stated by Alona Lebedieva, owner of the Ukrainian diversified industrial and investment group of companies Aurum Group, while commenting on the forum, which brought together representatives of more than 40 countries and international organizations.The forum is taking place in Bukhara on May 13–15, 2026. Among the announced topics are women’s economic participation, entrepreneurship, science, innovation, artificial intelligence and digital security.According to her, this is an important signal for the region: the development of human capital, science, entrepreneurship and innovation is becoming part of a broader economic transformation. Central Asia is gradually moving beyond the traditional perception of its potential solely through resources, logistics or geographic location. The ability of countries to involve broader groups of the population in economic development, create conditions for business, and open new opportunities for education, technology and international cooperation is becoming increasingly important.“Women’s participation in the economy is no longer only a matter of equality or social policy. For countries undergoing active modernization, it is a matter of productivity, innovation and competitiveness. When women have access to education, financing, technology, entrepreneurship and management decision-making, the economy gains a broader foundation for growth,” says Alona Lebedieva.In this context, Uzbekistan stands out as one of the most dynamic examples in the region. The country demonstrates steady economic growth, continues to implement reforms and is increasingly positioning itself as an international platform for dialogue. According to the IMF, Uzbekistan’s real GDP grew by 7.7% in 2025, while growth in 2026 is forecast at 6.8%. The Fund links this momentum, in particular, to investment, domestic demand, reforms and strong economic activity at the beginning of 2026.For international business, this matters not only as a macroeconomic indicator. Sustainable growth creates demand for new partnerships, technologies, production solutions, financial instruments and management expertise. That is why events such as the Asian Women’s Forum are significant not only for the humanitarian agenda, but also for understanding how the country is shaping its future economic environment.“For an investor or a company considering Uzbekistan as a promising market, it is important to look not only at economic growth figures. It is equally important to understand how the country works with entrepreneurship, education, digitalization, institutions and human capital. When a state supports women’s entrepreneurship, scientific cooperation and innovation, it indicates a more comprehensive approach to development,” says Alona Lebedieva.According to UNDP, the development of women’s entrepreneurship in Uzbekistan remains an important area of economic policy. Among the key challenges for women entrepreneurs are access to financing, professional skills, digital literacy, mentorship and the ability to scale their businesses. At the same time, UNDP is implementing a women’s entrepreneurship support program in Uzbekistan aimed at expanding women’s economic opportunities.In Lebedieva’s view, the practical value of such forums emerges when discussions lead to working networks, partnerships, educational programs, financial instruments and opportunities for international cooperation. The scientific and technological dimension also deserves special attention: supporting women in science, engineering, the digital economy and innovation can strengthen the region’s talent base and help Central Asian countries integrate more quickly into global technology chains.Uzbekistan is already demonstrating its readiness to be not only a participant, but also a platform for such regional conversations. And this ability to combine the economic agenda, international openness and work with human capital may become one of the country’s advantages in the coming years.

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