Celebrate International Boys' Day - Saturday 16 May 2026

Help Give Our Boys the Best Start in Life

The United Nations celebrates International Girls Day. The obvious question is – why have we not dedicated a day that focuses on boys. We must not allow the continued imbalance of the gender scale.” — Dr Jerome Teelucksingh from Trinidad

UNANDERRA, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing movement is calling on the global village to recognise the unique challenges facing boys and young men as International Boys’ Day is observed on Saturday, 16 May 2026.Supporters of the day say the wellbeing of boys has become a pressing social issue, with concerning trends emerging across education, mental health, crime, and family breakdown.Boys are significantly more likely than girls to struggle with reading proficiency, become victims of violent crime, enter juvenile detention, and die by suicide. According to the research, boys are 50% more likely than girls to fail meeting proficiency standards in reading.Boys are more likely than girls to be the victims of violent crime.Sadly, boys are 5 times more likely to end up in juvenile detention than girls, and 85% of boys detained by authorities grew up without a father figure in their lives.Tragically, 4 times more males than females die from suicide.Advocates argue these issues extend beyond individual boys and men, impacting families, schools, and entire communities.International Boys’ Day was founded in 2018 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh of Trinidad and Tobago, who called for greater global recognition of the needs of boys as they transition into manhood.Dr Teelucksingh said boys around the world are growing up in increasingly turbulent environments and warned that neglecting the wellbeing of boys can have long-term social consequences.“We need to save the boy child,” he wrote in his original call to action launching the international observance.He also argued that genuine gender equality requires support for both girls and boys.Since its launch, Australian organisation Dads4Kids Fatherhood Foundation has become a major supporter and promoter of International Boys’ Day and International Men's Day around the world.The organisation says the aim of International Boys’ Day is not to diminish the challenges faced by girls and women, but to ensure boys are not overlooked in public discussion and policy.According to Dads4Kids CEO Nathaniel Marsh, the long-term goal is to help boys grow into men of “honour, integrity, and positive contribution” within their families and communities.Lisa Britton an advocate for men and boys, recently wrote in her article The UN Is All About Equality, Except When It Comes To Men: "The UN, the grand institution of peace and equality, has a blind spot when it comes to half the world’s population. And no, it’s not the half that gets 16 dedicated days of recognition, including International Women’s Day, Girl Child Day, and even Rural Women’s Day. Boys and men, it appears, get the short end of the stick, or rather, no stick at all."Recent commentary from advocates for men and boys like Lisa Britton have also highlighted what they see as an imbalance in public recognition of gender-related issues, with calls for greater awareness of male mental health, fatherlessness, education gaps, and social disconnection among young men.Organisers are encouraging people all over the world to use International Boys’ Day to celebrate boys, mentor young men, and support initiatives that strengthen families and communities.More information is available atInternational Boys Day: https://internationalboysday.org.au Media Contact:Warwick Marsh+61 418 225 212warwick@webshield.net.auFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/InternationalBoysDay Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@InternationalMensDayNovember19

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