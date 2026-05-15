AutoTech Announces 2026 Awards Finalists: A Historic Night of Automotive Excellence

Three Powerhouse Award Programs Unite to Celebrate Innovation, Leadership, and Design Excellence

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoTech reveals the finalists for the 2026 AutoTech Awards, recognizing breakthrough innovations across AI, connectivity, software, and transformative technologies driving the connected car ecosystem forward.This year marks a milestone moment as three prestigious award programs converge for one extraordinary evening of celebration. The AutoTech Awards, Women Automotive Network Awards, and Wards 10 Best Awards will unite on June 2, 2026, creating an unprecedented platform that honors technological innovation, industry leadership, and exceptional vehicle design under one roof.Award Ceremony DetailsDate: June 2, 2026Venue: Vibe Credit Union Showplace, Novi, MI2026 AutoTech Awards Finalists - The AutoTech Awards honor companies and innovations driving critical advancements that enable and monetize the connected car ecosystem.ADAS & Safety Technology AwardRecognizing advanced driver assistance and safety innovations:- Safecar by Myren- Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service by Swift Navigation- AI-Powered Vehicle Calibration Operating System by Revv- SPARQ OS 2026 by P3 Group- AIDAR™ and AISIR™ by AtomathicAutomotive-Tech Partnership AwardCelebrating collaborative excellence:- SDVerse: AI Powered Collaboration Engine- Leggett & Platt Automotive- Parkopedia and Hyundai Autoever- Geely Tech EU and 3SS - 3 Screen SolutionsCloud & Data Solutions AwardHonoring cloud infrastructure and data management leaders:- Cinemo ICO™ Agent Store by Cinemo GmbH- FOTA, Telematics and IoT Cloud Solutions by Embitel Technologies, a Volkswagen Group Company- KPIT Data Platform by KPIT Technologies- Sonatus AI Technician by SonatusConnectivity Leader AwardRecognizing connectivity pioneers:- Aeris- ENNOVICybersecurity Excellence AwardProtecting the connected vehicle ecosystem:- Automotive KMI by AUTOCRYPT- Aeris IoT Watchtower by Aeris- vCore by PlaxidityX- Finite State Product Security OS by Finite StateIn-Vehicle Experience AwardTransforming the cabin experience:- Kardome In-Vehicle Voice AI by Kardome- Rear Seat Entertainment Solution by Lenovo- KONFLUENCE- AI Infused Digital Cockpit Software Platform by KPIT- Cinemo ICO™ MediaMind by Cinemo GmbH- Škoda Play by Škoda Auto together with 3SS- 4screen - The Driver Interaction Platform by 4screenSemiconductor & Hardware Excellence AwardPowering next-generation vehicles:- S32N7 Super-Integration Processor Series for Software-Defined Vehicles by NXP Semiconductors- Custom Interconnects by ENNOVI- Kavian Dry-Process Electrode Manufacturing Platform by SakuuSoftware Leader AwardDriving software-defined vehicle innovation:- SDVerse: AI Powered Digital Marketplace- KPIT- P3 Group- Cinemo GmbH- ParkopediaTesting & Validation Excellence AwardEnsuring quality and reliability:- SkillReal 3D-AI Digital Twin Alignment Inspection Software by SkillReal & NorthStar Vision- Verification and Validation Solutions by Embitel Technologies, a Volkswagen Group Company- ENNOVI System Engineering by ENNOVISpecial Recognition Categories. Winners to be announced at the ceremony:- Automaker of the Year- Tier-1 of the Year- Automaker AI Excellence AwardCelebrating Leadership and Inclusion: Partnership with Women Automotive NetworkThe AutoTech & Wards 10 Best Awards are proud to partner with the Women Automotive Network for two special categories that recognize the vital contributions of women leaders and innovators driving transformation across the automotive industry.This collaboration elevates diverse voices, celebrates excellence, and inspires the next generation of automotive professionals. The 2026 shortlist represents a powerhouse lineup of leaders and organizations this community is proud to celebrate.Woman Automotive Leader of the Year Award - Celebrates an outstanding woman who exemplifies leadership excellence in the automotive industry.2026 Finalists:Juliana Monguilod – Human Resources Director, OPMobilityDania Ghantous – Co-Founder and Head of Technology, QnovoYasmine King – Corporate Vice President, Automotive, Analog DevicesKelly Harrison – Senior Director of Manufacturing Learning & Workforce Development, Ford Motor CompanyTeresa Thiele – SVP, Direct Material Purchasing Body & Interior, StellantisAlisha Bellezza – Senior Vice President, Automotive Coatings, PPGPeople & Culture Excellence Award - Recognizes a company demonstrating outstanding commitment to building an inclusive, supportive, and high-performing workplace.2026 Finalists:LKQAnalog DevicesLexisNexisSchaefflerLeggett & Platt Automotive2026 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX WinnersFor the first time, the AutoTech Awards will join forces with the prestigious Wards 10 Best Awards, establishing a new gold standard for automotive excellence recognition. As partners within Informa, AutoTech and WardsAuto bring together the best of both worlds in automotive industry coverage.WardsAuto editors have selected ten vehicles that redefine the in-cabin experience:Chevrolet Corvette ZR1XGenesis GV70 3.5T Sport PrestigeGMC Acadia Denali UltimateJeep Cherokee Overland 4x4Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ ElectricNissan Sentra SRPorsche Macan 4SSubaru Outback Touring XTToyota RAV4 LimitedVolkswagen Tiguan SEL R-LineOne Night. Three Celebrations. Infinite Impact.June 2, 2026, represents more than an awards ceremony, it's a convergence of the automotive industry's most influential recognition programs. By bringing together technological innovation, leadership excellence, and design achievement, this historic evening creates a comprehensive celebration of the people, companies, and breakthroughs shaping mobility's future.From breakthrough AI solutions to inspiring women leaders to vehicles that redefine the driving experience, this unified platform amplifies the voices and achievements that matter most to the industry's evolution.Join us as we honor the innovations and leaders driving automotive's next chapter. Find out more at www.autotechevents.com About AutoTech:AutoTech is where innovation meets market opportunity. Through immersive events and year-round engagement, we connect the global automotive ecosystem with North American market priorities, creating the platform where breakthrough technologies come to market.About WardsAuto:WardsAuto has been the automotive industry's trusted source for news, data, and analysis for decades, providing comprehensive coverage of vehicle design, manufacturing, and market trends.About Women Automotive Network:The Women Automotive Network champions diversity, leadership, and professional development across the automotive industry, connecting and empowering women at every career stage.

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