Pentagram Expands UK Business Connectivity Portfolio Through BT Wholesale Partnership

Pentagram partners with BT Wholesale as a connectivity partner for UK businesses.

Pentagram partners with BT Wholesale to expand its UK connectivity portfolio, unlocking EE network access and Complete Mobile for partners.

OLD GLOUCESTER, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pentagram has entered into a partnership with BT Wholesale, Europe's largest wholesale telecoms provider, gaining access to the EE network through Complete Mobile — independently ranked the UK's best mobile network for over 12 consecutive years by RootMetrics. The collaboration enables Pentagram's channel partners and resellers to offer EE-powered mobile services directly to their business customers under their own branded mobile offering, without the infrastructure complexity of dealing with a major network operator directly.The partnership adds a branded mobile layer to Pentagram's existing platform, which already covers broadband, IoT connectivity, voice, cloud and IT services — giving channel partners a more complete portfolio to bring to UK businesses from a single managed provider.Complete Mobile: What It Delivers for Business CustomersThe main product available through this partnership is Complete Mobile, which gives Pentagram's partners direct access to EE's nationwide 4G and 5G network. Key features include:- Unlimited calls and texts as standard across all plans- Flexible data allowances from 5GB to unlimited- Straightforward international roaming options- 30-day SIM-only terms with no long-term lock-ins- Mobile Voice Recording with SMS capture for regulated industries including finance, legal and healthcare- Teams Phone Mobile integration, connecting mobile calling directly into Microsoft TeamsBeyond the product itself, the partnership also gives Pentagram access to exclusive partner events across the UK, marketing and solutions expertise, and faster deal processing through API integration — reducing admin time and speeding up customer onboarding for channel partners.What This Means for UK Channel PartnersThrough this collaboration, resellers and channel partners can now offer enterprise-grade mobile connectivity to their business customers without significant upfront investment. Whether serving an SME, a multi-site enterprise, or a compliance-driven organisation in a regulated sector, the portfolio made available through this partnership is built to cover a wide range of business needs.Reflecting on what this partnership means for the businesses Pentagram works with, Aashish Rai, Senior Director of Growth and Strategic Partnerships at Pentagram, said: "Every business, big or small, depends on connectivity. If your people can't connect, your business slows down. Partnering with BT Wholesale and being able to provide access to the EE network means our customers get fast, secure, and hassle-free reliability. This step allows us to support UK businesses in a way that feels both practical now and future-ready."BT Wholesale also highlighted what Pentagram brings to its growing partner network. A spokesperson said: "We are really proud of the relationships we've established with such vibrant brands, and adding Pentagram is another great milestone. Its USP is providing customers with modern, future-ready propositions, and we're always investing in our portfolio. We've got our partners' back and we're focused on supporting them to accelerate customers' digital journeys and grow their businesses."Pentagram manages provisioning, billing and 24/7 technical support on behalf of its partners, allowing channel businesses to focus on growth while the operational complexity is handled in the background. More information about Pentagram's connectivity services is available at www.pentagramsystems.co.uk About Pentagram:Pentagram is a provider of enterprise solutions in the UK. They provide mobile connectivity, IoT and digital infrastructure solutions to empower organisations to operate smoothly in a connected world. Their services span across multiple fields, including mobile, broadband, voice, cloud, and IT - all managed under one platform with a single point of contact.About BT Wholesale:BT Wholesale is Europe's largest wholesale telecoms provider. Its team of wholesale experts deliver solutions, managed services and customer support for channel partners and their customers, underpinned by BT's award-winning, 24/7 monitored network.

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