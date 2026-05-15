Dibamed Dental Clinic Introduces NightLase®: A Laser-Based Snoring Treatment for UAE Residents

NightLase® is a fast, and patient-friendly laser therapy NightLase® offers patients a safe and comfortable way to restful sleep

Dubai’s Fotona-registered NightLase® provider offers a safe, non-invasive snoring solution, with up to 80% of patients reporting significant improvement

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dibamed Dental Clinic, a leading dental practice in Dubai, is proud to announce the introduction of NightLase® , a clinically proven, non-invasive laser therapy designed to reduce snoring and improve sleep quality significantly. The clinic is one of the few dental practices in the UAE registered directly with Fotona as a recognised NightLaseprovider, bringing a world-class treatment to patients across Dubai and the wider UAE.Snoring is often dismissed as a nuisance, but it can be a key warning sign of OSA, a condition where the airway repeatedly narrows or collapses during sleep, reducing oxygen supply to the brain and vital organs. International data suggest that 15–20 per cent of adults may have OSA, with higher rates in people who are overweight, middle-aged or living with conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure—all increasingly common in the UAE."When the airway is repeatedly narrowed during sleep, it can reduce the supply of oxygen to the brain. Research links these drops in oxygen to headaches and low concentration. Beyond the physical toll, chronically disrupted sleep affects mood, energy levels, and personal relationships," said Dr Mahdieh Sanchouli, Laser Specialist and Medical Director at Dibamed Dental Clinic. "With NightLase, we can offer patients a safe and comfortable way to restful sleep without surgery, without anaesthesia, and with minimal disruption to their daily lives."About NightLaseNightLaseis a fast, and patient-friendly laser therapy that uses a light beam to stimulate connective tissue to tighten and firm the soft tissues at the back of the mouth and throat. This process stimulates collagen regeneration in the soft palate, effectively opening the airway and reducing the vibrations that cause snoring. Unlike traditional snoring remedies, such as CPAP machines or surgery, NightLaseis a non-invasive and patient-friendly laser therapy.Each treatment session takes approximately 30 minutes. Most patients complete a full course in 3 to 9 sessions, spaced three weeks apart. The treatment plan is tailored to each individual based on the severity of their snoring, with progress tracked using the SnoreLab app and clinical photography.Key Patient OutcomesUp to 80% of patients report significant improvement in sleep quality and daytime energy levelsNoticeable reduction in snoring amplitude observed after just 3 sessionsTreatments are well-tolerated, and patients experience only mild warmth during the procedureMost patients return to normal activities immediately following each sessionWho Is NightLaseFor?NightLaseis suitable for adults whose snoring originates from the throat rather than nasal obstruction. It is particularly effective for patients who:Wake up feeling fatigued despite a full night in bedHave received feedback from a sleep partner about disruptive snoringAre over 40, carrying extra weight, or experiencing stress-related worsening of snoringAre seeking a non-surgical, non-invasive treatment with minimal downtimeTransparent Pricing & Easy AccessDibamed Dental Clinic is committed to making NightLaseaccessible and straightforward. An initial consultation, which can be combined with the first treatment session, is available for AED 250, payable on the day with no credit card required to book. Individual treatment sessions are priced at AED 700, with package pricing available at AED 1200 for two sessions or AED 1,500 for three sessions. Flexible, interest-free instalment payment options are also available. Free parking is provided for up to 1.5 hours.Meet the SpecialistDr Mahdieh Sanchouli, Medical Director and Laser Specialist at Dibamed Dental Clinic, leads the NightLaseprogramme. A highly trained dentist with extensive expertise in cosmetic dentistry, restorative dentistry, laser dentistry, and digital dental technologies, Dr. Sanchouli is authorised by the Dubai Health Authority to operate laser systems. Under her leadership, Dibamed is among the very few clinics in Dubai registered directly with Fotona as a recognised NightLaseprovider.Book a ConsultationPatients interested in NightLasesnoring treatment can book a consultation online at dibamed.com/snoring. No credit card is required to book.

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