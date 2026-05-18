CrePal Launches TVC Mode, a Pre-Production System for AI Commercial Video

AI short drama creation workspace showing an agent-assisted workflow for generating story concepts, character visuals, storyboard shots, voiceover, music, and timeline-based video editing

The AI video creation agent now generates Character Bibles, Scene Bibles before producing a single frame — bringing director-level planning to AI ad production.

The biggest bottleneck in commercial video is not the final render — it is everything that comes before it” — Jacky

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AI video creation agent now generates Character Bibles, Scene Bibles, and Shot Plans before producing a single frame — bringing director-level planning to AI ad production. CrePal today launched TVC Mode , a structured pre-production system within its AI video creation agent that helps brands plan and produce television commercial-style ads through an agent-led workflow. TVC Mode generates visual reference guides, shot-by-shot production plans, and scene consistency assets before any video is created, giving marketing teams the planning layer that commercial video production requires.Why AI Video Needs a Pre-Production LayerIAB projects U.S. digital video ad spend to surpass $80 billion in 2026, growing nearly 20 percent faster than the total ad market. IAB research also found that 86 percent of buyers are already using or planning to use generative AI to build video ad creative.Yet most AI video tools still operate as prompt-to-clip generators. A single AI-generated shot may look polished in isolation, but commercial video requires the same product appearance across every scene, coherent lighting and spatial logic, deliberate camera movement, and a rhythm that holds together as a complete piece. Traditional production solves this through pre-production — mood boards, character references, storyboards, and shot lists assembled before a camera rolls. TVC Mode is designed to bring that planning discipline to AI video.How TVC Mode WorksTVC Mode begins with a structured creative planning process led by CrePal's AI Director Agent. A user starts by describing a product or uploading a product image. The AI Director Agent responds with multiple creative directions, each with a defined concept, visual hook, emotional tone, and target audience. The user selects and refines a direction through a conversational interview covering narrative approach, pacing, and art style before any visual asset is produced.Once the creative direction is locked, CrePal generates three core pre-production assets:Character Bible. A multi-panel reference sheet for every hero product or character in the video, including multi-angle views, a color palette, material and texture details, feature close-ups, prop references, and interaction poses. This sheet ensures the product looks identical across every generated scene.Scene Bible. A comprehensive environment guide covering a nine-view spatial grid, time-of-day lighting variations, a lighting setup diagram with key and fill light positions, material swatches, a top-down spatial layout, and hero prop references. The Scene Bible locks visual consistency across every shot.Shot Plan. A storyboard table listing each shot's sequence number, duration, sub-shot count, camera movement, visual description, and scene context — specifying cinematic details such as macro tracking shots, orbital camera moves, and pull-back reveals rather than leaving generation to open-ended prompts.With these assets established, CrePal generates video scene by scene using the Character Bible and Scene Bible as multi-reference inputs. Users revise output through natural-language instructions and export in campaign-ready formats with platform-specific aspect ratios, high-resolution options, and A/B style variants."The biggest bottleneck in commercial video is not the final render — it is everything that comes before it," said Jacky, Founder and CEO of CrePal. "Pre-production is where a commercial gets its visual identity, its camera language, its rhythm. Most AI video tools skip that step entirely. TVC Mode gives brands the planning layer that makes the difference between a clip and a commercial."Use CasesProduct TVC Ads. A brand uploads a product image and optionally a reference video, then works through TVC Mode's director-led planning process to produce a cinematic commercial with consistent visual identity and intentional camera language across every scene.Campaign and Product Videos. Marketing teams turn a campaign idea, script, or PDF into a multi-scene brand video with subtitles, voiceover, music, and platform-ready export. Tools like PDF to AI Video and AI Talking Avatar help content teams convert existing marketing materials into video assets at scale.Ad Iteration and Localization. Marketers take an existing video and produce multiple versions with different cuts, aspect ratios, captions, and formats. For teams running A/B tests or multi-market campaigns, conversational revision compresses days of post-production into minutes.AvailabilityCrePal is available now at crepal.ai . The platform is designed for creators, marketers, agencies, brands, startups, and content teams producing commercial video without traditional production crews.Key TakeawaysCrePal launched TVC Mode, a structured pre-production system within its AI video creation agent for producing commercial-quality ads and marketing videos.TVC Mode generates Character Bibles, Scene Bibles, and Shot Plans before video production begins, bringing director-level planning to AI video.The AI Director Agent workflow covers creative direction, pre-production asset generation, multi-model video creation, conversational editing, and campaign-ready export.U.S. digital video ad spend is projected to surpass $80 billion in 2026, and 86 percent of ad buyers are already using or planning to use generative AI for video creative.CrePal is available at crepal.ai for brands, marketers, agencies, and content teams.About CrePalCrePal is an AI video creation agent that helps brands, marketers, agencies, and content teams produce commercial-quality videos through an agent-led workflow. The platform combines structured pre-production planning, multi-model video generation, conversational editing, and professional export controls in a single workspace designed for TVC-style ads, product videos, and marketing campaigns. Learn more at crepal.ai.

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