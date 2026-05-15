NUTIFOOD FDI FORMULA GRANTED USPTO PATENT, AFFIRMING ITS GLOBAL NUTRITIONAL SCIENCE CAPABILITIES

Overview of the announcement ceremony held as part of the Nutifood GrowPLUS+ anniversary event. Mr. Tran Bao Minh, Vice Chairman of Nutifood - emphasized the significance of Nutifood being granted the patent. Nutifood representatives and guests at the event announcing the USPTO patent grant for the FDI Formula.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam's Nutifood has officially announced that its proprietary FDI Formula for digestive and immune support has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The achievement underscores Nutifood’s internationally recognized nutritional science capabilities, while marking a significant milestone for Vietnam’s dairy industry in the global intellectual property arena.The patent announcement ceremony took place as part of the anniversary celebration of Nutifood GrowPLUS+, a dairy brand developed based on FDI Formula. The event was attended by Mr. Hoang Minh - Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu - Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, Ms. Pham Khanh Phong Lan - Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Food Safety, Mr. Tran Xuan Thuy - Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Melissa A. Brown - U.S. Consul General, Mr. Glenn Millar - California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), along with Nutifood’s leadership team and strategic partners from Vietnam and abroad.USPTO Patent: International Recognition for Nutifood FDI FormulaDeveloped since 2020 by the Nutifood Nutrition Research Institute in Sweden (NNRIS) under Nutifood, FDI Formula (Foundation of Digestion & Immunity) combines advances in European nutritional science with insights into the specific nutritional needs of Vietnamese children. Instead of focusing solely on individual nutrient supplementation, Nutifood adopted a foundational approach centered on two critical systems - digestion and immunity - helping children absorb and metabolize nutrients more effectively during their early developmental years.The FDI Formula combines 2’-FL HMO and FOS (*), aiming to build a strong “Healthy Immunity - Good Digestion” foundation for children. 2’-FL HMO is a natural oligosaccharide found in breast milk that supports immune system development, while FOS and Inulin are plant-based soluble fibers that help balance beneficial gut bacteria.The effectiveness of the FDI Formula was evaluated by Vietnam’s National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) through a clinical study involving young children in 2021. The study showed that the Nutifood FDI Formula helped improve common digestive issues in children such as loss of appetite, constipation, and diarrhea, while also supporting a reduced risk of respiratory infections.Over the past five years, the FDI Formula has accompanied millions of Vietnamese families and become the specialized nutritional foundation across the entire Nutifood GrowPLUS+ product portfolio. Building on this foundation, each product is fortified with essential nutrients in optimized formulations tailored to children’s nutritional needs and developmental stages.In 2026, the USPTO patent further reinforces the scientific credibility of the FDI Formula. Widely regarded as one of the world’s leading intellectual property systems, USPTO is known for its rigorous evaluation process and stringent standards for novelty, utility and real-world applicability.According to the USPTO’s assessment, the FDI Formula is distinguished by its proprietary combination ratio of 2’-FL HMO and FOS, supported by a clinical evaluation system demonstrating simultaneous benefits for both digestive and immune health in young children.Nutifood Nutritional Science: Advancing from Vietnam into Global MarketsThe granting and protection of the FDI Formula by the USPTO further affirms Nutifood’s research capabilities in line with international standards. Founded by a team of doctors and nutrition experts, Nutifood has consistently pursued the development of evidence-based nutritional solutions driven by its mission of “Improving nutritional standards for Vietnamese people”.At the event, Mr. Hoang Minh - Deputy Minister of Science and Technology - emphasized that in an increasingly competitive global environment, science, technology, and intellectual property are becoming core competitive advantages for businesses. According to him, the USPTO patent granted to Nutifood’s FDI Formula demonstrates that Vietnamese enterprises are fully capable of creating scientifically valuable products that meet international standards and gradually integrate more deeply into the global market through proprietary technologies.Mr. Tran Bao Minh, Vice Chairman of Nutifood, said: “Nutifood FDI Formula being granted a patent by the USPTO is evidence of Nutifood’s serious commitment to investing in nutritional science research. This achievement further strengthens our confidence in the journey we have steadfastly pursued for many years - from researching age-specific nutritional needs and developing formulas, to conducting clinical studies and applying them in specialized products - with the goal of creating internationally standardized nutritional solutions for Vietnamese children.”In Vietnam, FDI Formula is regarded as a core nutritional foundation contributing to the success of Nutifood GrowPLUS+, a brand that has maintained a leading position for many years in the ready-to-drink powdered milk segment for children. This investment strategy in nutritional science has also created a foundation for Nutifood to expand its international presence.At the event, Nutifood also announced the establishment of Nutifood America-Nutrition Science. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with a U.S.-based partner to expand an A2 Organic dairy farm in the United States, while also evaluating investment plans for a spray-drying facility to supply premium and high-purity A2 Organic ingredients to Vietnam for the manufacturing of products under the Nutifood American Nutrition Science brand.The new brand is built on the proprietary Nutifood FDI Formula patented by the USPTO, integrating advanced U.S. nutritional science and technology, utilizing premium A2 protein sourced from purebred A2 dairy herds and essential nutrients. Nutifood America-Nutrition Science aims to develop premium A2 GrowPLUS+ formula nutrition product lines to meet consumers’ growing nutritional demands.Ms. Melissa A. Brown, U.S. Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, recognized Nutifood’s efforts to expand cooperation with leading U.S. partners. She noted that scientific initiatives and commercial collaboration between Vietnamese and U.S. enterprises would contribute to fostering innovation while strengthening bilateral economic ties.Meanwhile, Mr. Glenn Millar, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Global Markets, California Milk Advisory Board, noted that USPTO-patented FDI Formula provides a strong foundation for Nutifood to further develop specialized nutritional solutions aligned with international standards. He added that an approach combining modern nutritional science with research into children’s physical conditions and specific nutritional needs would unlock new opportunities for innovation in the future of children’s nutrition.About USPTOThe United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is the federal agency responsible for granting patents and registering trademarks in the U.S., playing a key role in fostering innovation and global competitiveness. Established in 1790, the USPTO is now one of the world’s most influential intellectual property systems, with more than 12 million patents granted to date.USPTO is currently operated by a team of more than 13,000 technical, legal and examining professionals, serving as a key driver of setting standards and advancing international cooperation in intellectual property protection.About NutifoodNutifood was founded by a team of doctors and nutrition experts with the mission of “Improving nutritional standards for Vietnamese people”. After more than 25 years of development, Nutifood has continuously expanded its nutritional ecosystem - from sourcing regions and dairy farms to internationally certified manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, Sweden and Australia.Nutifood’s portfolio includes GrowPLUS+ for children, NuVi for ages 3-12, Värna for adults and NutiMilk for families. The company is also strengthening its international cooperation through the Nutifood Nutrition Research Institute in Sweden (NNRIS), the Nutifood Australia Nutrition Research Institute (ANS), and global nutrition partners such as BASF, DuPont and DSM-Firmenich to develop internationally standardized nutritional solutions.In 2025, Nutifood further expanded its international presence through a partnership with ViPlus Dairy, a 130-year-old nutrition company from Gippsland, known as Australia’s “dairy capital” to introduce the premium dairy brand GippsNature.

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