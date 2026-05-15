Fourth District Court of Appeal has two vacancies

Gov. Ron DeSantis has convened the Fourth District Judicial Nominating Commission to provide him with names of qualified nominees for two vacancies on the Fourth District Court of Appeal created by the retirements of Judge Burton C. Conner and Judge Robert M. Gross.

The JNC requests that interested candidates submit an application for consideration. Applicants must meet the qualifications for district court judges described in Article V, Section 8 of the Florida Constitution.

Instructions for Submission:

The current Judicial Application form must be used and can be downloaded from the Office of the Governor at www.flgov.com/eog/info/. Applicants must use the correct and current form.

The current Judicial Application form must be used and can be downloaded from the Office of the Governor at www.flgov.com/eog/info/. Applicants must use the correct and current form. Applicants must submit two versions of the application, one unredacted, and one with personal information redacted, both in .PDF (The redacted version should redact the information not subject to public disclosure as permitted by Section 119.071, Florida Statutes, as well as any information made confidential by statute.)

The filename for .pdf applications should be: “LASTNAME FIRSTNAME District Application (redacted /unredacted).” The Application should not exceed 8 MB.

The application should include a recent photo.

Applicants must submit both versions (redacted and unredacted) by email no later than 10 a.m. on May 29. Applications must be sent to the following individuals: Greg Schwinghammer at [email protected] , and Debra Jenks at [email protected] , with a cc to [email protected] .

Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Upon receipt of the application, the applicant will receive an email acknowledging receipt. If an applicant does not receive acknowledgement, the applicant should contact Greg Schwinghammer, 561-650-0595, to verify receipt.

Interview Date: The JNC tentatively anticipates conducting interviews on June 19. That date is subject to change. The JNC will publish an additional notice containing the names of the applicants, the date of applicant interviews, and information for any member of the public who wishes to attend the public portion of that meeting.

To assist the JNC in its review of applications, all questions must be fully and completely answered. Applications must include current contact information, including email addresses, for references, opposing counsel, co-counsel, and judges to facilitate the background investigation that will be conducted by the members of the commission.

All interviews will be conducted in person.

All proceedings of the commission are open to the public, except for deliberations. Applicants should not expect their applications to be kept confidential.

If an applicant is nominated, all materials attached to the application will be submitted to the governor.

Members of the bench, the Bar, and the public are urged to contact the members of the commission concerning applicants for judicial positions.

If you have any questions about this release, please call Greg Schwinghammer at 561-650-0595, or email at [email protected].

The members of the JNC for the Fourth District Court of Appeal are:

Greg Schwinghammer Gunster Yoakley & Stewart, P.A. 777 S. Flagler Drive, Suite 500 East West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Office: 561-650-0595 [email protected] Debra Jenks Debra A. Jenks, P.A. 10130 Northlake Blvd Ste 214-242 West Palm Beach, FL 33412-1105 Office: 561-346-9854 [email protected] Paul Lopez. Tripp Scott, P.A. 110 SE 6th St Fl 15 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301-5004 Office: 954-525-7500 [email protected] Casey Walker Murphy & Walker, P.L. 2001 US Highway 1 Vero Beach, FL 32960-5493 Office: 772-231-1900 [email protected]